San Francisco 49ers are outraged about a controversial call that saw linebacker Dre Greenlaw ejected vs the Eagles.

On Sunday afternoon, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers took on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in a matchup of arguably the two biggest challengers for the NFC Championship crown next month. The game was a rematch of last year's NFC Championship, in which Philadelphia outlasted a 49ers team that dealt with a slew of injuries both before the contest and as the game progressed last season.

Although the rematch was heavily anticipated for the game being played on the field, on Sunday, one of the bigger stories was the frequent extracurricular activities that took place during the game, including an altercation between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and a staff member of the Eagles' security team.

The confrontation took place after a play on the sideline in which Greenlaw found himself right in front of the security staff member, and the two were seen getting into a heated altercation, before Greenlaw took a swipe at the man's face, which resulted in an ejection from the game. However, replay revealed that it was actually the staff member who had touched Greenlaw first, which resulted in the man also being ejected from the sidelines.

Needless to say, 49ers fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were in an uproar about Dre Greenlaw's ejection from the game.

Dre Greenlaw getting ejected for this is insane. BIG DOM put hands on him first. Flag Greenlaw, but don’t throw him out of the game.#SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/pRkQuMOZk0 — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 3, 2023

While contests between heavyweight teams are often known to get chippy, this incident was frankly quite bizarre and is something that the league will probably look into reviewing over the coming days.