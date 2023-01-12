Jalen Hurts made his return to action in the Philadelphia Eagles’ home win over the New York Giants in Week 18. Hurts could have sat out the game to continue to nurse his nagging right shoulder injury, but he ended up playing in the contest, as Philadelphia was in need of a win to clinch both the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Hurts, who was sidelined from the Eagles’ previous two games due to his shoulder ailment, played in all 73 of the team’s snaps on offense in the divisional matchup, and he also recorded 229 passing yards.

Hurts took part in the Eagles’ practice session on Thursday, where he featured in multiple drills but did not spend much time throwing the football. After practice, Hurts was asked just how “close to the Jalen Hurts we are used to seeing do you feel like you will be.” The third-year quarterback noted that he will soon be back in top form.

“I can’t give you a number,” Hurts said. “But that name is that name. That man will be there.”

Hurts added that it is quite a “good thing there’s a bye week.”

The Eagles will square off with the lowest remaining seed in the NFC playoffs in next week’s divisional round.