The Pittsburgh Penguins began the season hoping to challenge for the playoffs in 2025. However, things have not gone according to plan for the 2024-25 campaign. The Penguins are currently 4-7-1, putting them in a tie for sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. However, only one point separates them and the last place New York Islanders.

The Penguins’ roster has talent that could help them turn things around. However, some major roster flaws could sink the Penguins. If Pittsburgh wants to return to the playoffs, patching the holes on their roster is a near necessity at this point.

There are a number of moves the team can make to better the roster. Even though it’s still early, Pittsburgh can begin laying the groundwork for trades made later on. What moves they end up making obviously remains to be seen, of course. But here are two trades the Penguins could make early on before the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

Penguins must trade Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry has worked to prove himself as the starting goaltender in Pittsburgh. However, the early returns on this are not inspiring in the least. Jarry has played to a stomach-churning .836 save percentage in three appearances this year. That is almost certainly unplayable in today’s NHL.

Unfortunately, the underlying numbers do not paint a pretty picture. In fact, Jarry has the sixth-lowest Goals Saved Above Average in the NHL to this point, according to Evolving Hockey. He also has the 11th-lowest Goals Saved Above Expected of any goaltender in the league. Simply put, Jarry is not a viable NHL option for Pittsburgh at this time. And the Penguins demoted Jarry as a result.

The Penguins have a solid option in goal with Alex Nedeljkovic. Nedeljkovic impressed down the stretch last year as Pittsburgh challenged for a playoff spot. And he is off to another fine start in 2024-25. Additionally, top goalie prospect Joel Blomqvist is ready for a more extended look in the NHL.

The Penguins need to get out from under Jarry’s albatross of a contract as soon as they can. There are some teams in the league that could be willing to swap a bad contract with Pittsburgh. If someone comes calling, Pittsburgh would be wise to answer the phone.

Penguins could take a flier on Arber Xhekaj

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj made headlines during the preseason for his aggressive and physical play style. And Xhekaj looked rather impressive outside of a few mishaps. It seemed as if the young defenseman was on track for a potential breakout season in the 2024-25 campaign.

Unfortunately, the early signs aren’t promising. Xhekaj has not impressed on the ice so far for the Canadiens. Head coach Martin St. Louis hoped to see improvement from the young defender as this is his third season. With the early struggles, the leash could be quite short for the 23-year-old in Montreal.

Pittsburgh looking to add youth to their ranks. And they have room to add some depth on the blueline, especially on the left side of the defense. The Penguins could certainly swing a trade to acquire Xhekaj and see if a change of scenery can reinvigorate him on the ice.

Xhekaj may not come cheap considering his modest contract and age. However, the Penguins shouldn’t have too many issues getting something over the line. Xhekaj could become a long-term solution on the blueline in the Penguins if these teams can find a trade that works for both sides.