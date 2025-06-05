The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. This is the first time since the 2001-02 season through 2005-06 that they missed the playoffs three years in a row. The last season was also the first of Sidney Crosby's career. Now the Penguins need to figure out how to move forward. They can look to do a complete rebuild, or use their strong draft capital and salary cap space to re-tool. We look at the dream scenario for the Penguins in this 2025 NHL Free Agency Period.

Not only did Pittsburgh miss the playoffs again, but they also declined for a third straight year. This year, they finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division with just 80 points. Still, the Penguins do have room to work this offseason. They have just six free agents, with only two of them being unrestricted. They do have multiple aging veterans, including Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Erik Karlsson. Beyond making decisions on some of those veterans, they will also be working with a new head coach. Dan Muse has been hired by the Penguins to be the bench boss for next season.

Pittsburgh does have the flexibility to retool and make a run at the playoffs next year. They are projected to have over $24.5 million in cap space this offseason, according to Cap Wages. This is the dream scenario of how to use that cap space in free agency.

Bring back Matt Grzelcyk

While the Penguins have plenty of cap space this offseason, they also have contracts that are less than desirable. First, Erik Karlsson could be moved. Karlsson has declined from his peak. In the 2022-23 season, Karlsson scored 25 goals while adding 76 assists, giving him 101 points. In his two seasons in Pittsburgh, he has scored 11 goals in each of them, while having just over 40 assists. While over 50 points in a season is solid for a blue line player, it is not even close to peak Karlsson. Further, he has declined in takeaways each of the last two seasons, while also having a career high in giveaways. For someone making $10 million per year, this might be the time to move him before production declines much further.

The Penguins could also move Kris Letang. He is three years older than Karlsson, and the decline in his career has already started. Letang is slated to make $6.1 million next year, but moving him may be more difficult than Karlsson. Regardless, if one of them is moved, Grzelcyk needs to return to the Penguins. To start, he is younger than both of them. Grzelcyk will turn 32 during the season, making him nearly four years younger than Karlsson. He is also projected to have a cap hit on his next contract of just $3.7 million. That would save at least a few million over Letang or Karlsson.

Grzelcyk was also productive this past season. While he scored just one goal, he added 39 assists, giving him 40 points, second among defensemen. Further, on the offensive end of the ice, he created more chances and contributed to a higher percentage of goals than at any point in his career. He also had his highest takeaway numbers and highest shots blocked of his career. Bringing back a younger and cheaper option while moving a player would be perfect for the Penguins.

The Penguins add a goaltender

The Penguins need help in the goal this upcoming season. They were tied for 29th in the NHL in goals-against average with a 3.50 GAA this past season. Penguins' goalies were also 29th in the NHL in save percentage at .891 this past campaign. The Penguins have Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic, and Joel Blomqvist all under contract this year. All three also saw playing time in the NHL this past year. Jarry was sent to the AHL this year due to his struggles, but was brought back up at the trade deadline.

With all three on the roster, the Penguins would most likely need to trade or buy out one of the goalies. Jarry is coming off his worst season in the NHL, but has shown past promise. Nedeljkovic is in the final year of his contract and is not eligible for a buyout. The same holds true for Blomqvist, meaning moving one of the two would require a trade. Regardless, it is clear the Penguins need an upgrade in goal.

Jake Allen is the best available goaltender right now. Last season, Allen had a 2.66 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. That would have been better than any goaltender on the Penguins roster last season. Further, this is in line with his career numbers. While he did take a step back in the 2023-24 season, Allen rebounded to career norms this year. A contract for the goaltender would also be manageable. He is expected to cost just $3.5 million in AAV, making this an easy contract for the Penguins to bring in.

Pittsburgh brings back Anthony Beauvillier

Last offseason, Beauvillier signed a one-year deal worth $1.25 million to join the Penguins. He was solid in his time in Pittsburgh last year, scoring 13 goals, with seven assists in his 63 games with the Penguins. He would then move on to the Capitals, where he scored two goals and three assists in 18 games. Beauvillier has consistently produced over 30 points per game throughout his NHL career. He has scored 20 or more points in all but one season in his NHL career. That year, he played 60 games between three teams.

The Washington Capitals would potentially like to bring back Beauvillier. Also, Beauvillier has said he would like to return to the Capitals. The Capitals are expected to have just $10 million in cap space this upcoming season. Beauvillier is expected to command just $3 million in his next deal. This means Washington has the space to bring him back. Still, they are short on cap space overall, while the Penguins have plenty. The Penguins could pay more for the winger. Also, if the Penguins return to the playoffs, he will be a major boost. This past playoff season, he scored two goals and added four assists. His six points placed him tied for third on the Capitals in points in the playoffs. He has more positive experience in the playoffs as well, with 37 points over 65 total playoff games.