Explore the land of Allraan and learn more about it with a wide variety of characters. Over a hundred of them to be exact. Keep reading to learn more about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Release Date: 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will come out in 2023 on Playstation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes gameplay

Unlike the prequel game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Hundred Heroes is more akin to its spiritual predecessor, Suikoden. That is, it is a 2.5D role-playing game. The player creates a party from a roster of over 100 characters, something it took from Suikoden. These characters all vary, having their own skills, attacks, stories, and personalities. Players, therefore, can create various parties, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. This wide variety of party building will allow the players to create a party that fits their playstyle the most.

The combat system looks very similar to your typical Japanese role-playing game battle mechanics. The player’s party and the enemies take turns in selecting attacks and attacking. The goal of each battle is to whittle the opponent’s health down to zero. Experience points are earned, and the characters level up, learning more skills and getting stronger. When they are not fighting, players will be able to explore a beautifully designed world. Although the game has a mostly pixelated and 2D feel, the map itself is almost 3D. While this might take some getting used to, it lends itself to making the game look beautiful and alive.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes story

The story revolves around Allraan, a collective of nations with different cultures and values. In it, the Galdean Empire is every expanding, looking for artifacts that will make them even stronger. During this expansion, a young, talented imperial officer named Seign Kesling, encounters Nowa, a boy from a remote village, While the two are able to become friends, only fate will tell whether this friendship will last or not.

