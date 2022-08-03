‘Everything’: Justin Fields bluntly speaks out on what the Bears offense needs to improve

The Chicago Bears 2022 season will reveal a lot about the direction the franchise is headed in over the next few years. With second-year quarterback Justin Fields getting handed the starting role after being needed to fill in more than expected during the 2021 season, the Bears are ready to find out what they have on their hands with Fields under center.

The early returns in training camp have been a mixed bag. Fields has impressed, but it remains to be seen whether or not he is going to have enough help to lead the Bears to wins this season. To this point, nobody knows how good or bad Chicago’s offense will be.

Fields knows this more than anyone, and he bluntly stated that the Bears offense needs to improve “everything” moving forward. Fields would go on to state that he’s struggling being patient with himself and the offense, and knows that growing pains are part of the equation. Whichever eay you slice it, though, it looks like the Bears offense still has a lot of work to do before the 2022 season starts up.

Justin Fields is here. What areas does he feel the offense needs to get better at a week into practice? "Everything." Says that there's not a specific area that the offense has reached its full potential at yet. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 3, 2022

"It's tough," Fields said on balancing being patient and wanting everything to click in an offense that's developing. He says he knows there's going to be mistakes but learning from plays that weren't executed well, not making same mistake 2x is his focus. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 3, 2022

It appears as if Fields has the right mindset to get himself and Chicago’s offense on track, but his comments are still a bit concerning. The Bears invested a lot in Fields when they took him with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and if he’s unable to lead the Bears offense moving forward, they team is going to be in a lot of trouble moving forward.

It’s still very early in Fields’ career, though, and he’s going to be given a lot of time to figure things out. But Justin Fields is going to have to work hard if he wants the Bears offense to improve in time for the 2022 season.