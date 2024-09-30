As a scientist, you’re a tech savant who can disable machines at your whim – but you have zero experience in combat. Thus, you have to stealthily avoid confrontations as much as possible, and complete your objectives without ever giving away your position. Here’s everything you need to know about Evotinction, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Evotinction Release Date: September 13, 2024

Evotinction is out now since September 13, 2024, on PC through Steam as well as on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. The game was developed by Spikewave Games and was published by Astrolabe Games. It is also a part of the PlayStation China Hero Project and thus received support from PlayStation in its development.

Evotinction Gameplay

Evotinction is a “futuristic tactical infiltrate simulation,” a stealth game that relies more on staying undetected and not engaging in physical confrontation as much as possible. In this game, players take control of a scientist who is tech-savvy but has little to no combat capabilities.

Players have a lot of hacking skills at their disposal, allowing them to disable security systems, rewrite data, jam signals, disrupt communications, use holographic illusions, plant software viruses, and manipulate AI behavior, allowing the player to get past threats or neutralize them. All of this has to be done to avoid physical encounters as the player has very few combat options to rely on.

Players will have to defeat “Genies,” everyday service robots that have gone haywire, using technological skills. Being hardcoded to serve, players can also take advantage of Genies’ routine patrols, studying their routines and behavior to ensure they don’t get caught.

Evotinction Story

In the near future, humans live with Genies at their command, allowing them to dedicate their time and efforts to more important tasks and ventures. However, a virus of unknown origin invaded the network of an isolated, self-sufficient research facility and community located underneath the Himalayas.

The virus then infects the highly advanced AI system that runs the facility, making the Genies go haywire and become hostile towards their former human masters.

Playing as Dr. Liu, one of the designers of the system, the player has to infiltrate the facility, avoiding the rampaging robots and breaking into the core of the facility to identify and fix the underlying issue, all the while doing what they can to search and rescue any possible survivors that may still be trapped within the facility.

