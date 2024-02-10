Toronto-Raptor-turned-Houston-Rocket guard Fred VanVleet responds to the Toronto Raptors' tribute video to him on X

In a poignant display of appreciation and gratitude, Fred VanVleet responded to Toronto's heartfelt tribute with a simple yet powerful message: “Real Love ❤️🎲 4L” (meaning real love for life). The Raptors' X account posted a tribute video encapsulating VanVleet's journey from being undrafted to becoming an NBA Champion, with a caption that read, “From undrafted ➡️ NBA Champion. Appreciate you for everything @FredVanVleet 🤝.”

The tweet, accompanied by VanVleet's emotive response, resonated deeply with Raptors fans and the basketball community, capturing the essence of a player who defied odds, epitomized resilience, and left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Fred VanVleet's return to Toronto as a member of the Houston Rockets was more than a homecoming; it was a reunion with the city that witnessed his transformation from an undrafted underdog to a beloved NBA figure. The Raptors' tribute video served as a poignant reminder of VanVleet's remarkable journey, a journey that mirrored the Raptors' own ascent to the pinnacle of the basketball world.

The undrafted guard, affectionately known as FVV, shared an emotional connection with Toronto, and the fans reciprocated that sentiment. The tribute video chronicled VanVleet's evolution from a relatively unknown player to a vital cog in the Raptors' championship run in 2019. The visuals encapsulated the highs, the lows, the defining moments, and the unwavering spirit that characterized VanVleet's time with the Raptors.

From barely playing in his first year to earning a spot in the starting lineup, VanVleet's growth mirrored that of the Raptors during the franchise's historic championship season. The “Bet on Yourself” slogan, which became synonymous with VanVleet's journey, echoed the resilience and determination that defined both the player and the team.

As the video played, showcasing VanVleet's memorable plays, his leadership on the court, and the cherished moments that endeared him to fans, the emotions were palpable. The crowd's thunderous applause and VanVleet's visible reaction reflected the reciprocal love and admiration between player and city.

In response to the tribute, VanVleet's tweet, “Real Love ❤️🎲 4L,” encapsulates the depth of his connection with Toronto. The use of the dice emoji, a nod to his “Bet on Yourself” mantra, adds a personal touch, emphasizing the shared journey of taking chances and overcoming challenges. The term “4L” signifies a bond that extends beyond the confines of the basketball court—a commitment to real love for life.

Despite moving on to the Houston Rockets, VanVleet's ties with the Raptors remain unbroken. The “Real Love” he professes goes beyond the game, reflecting a shared history, shared triumphs, and a shared identity. The emotional response from both the player and the fans underscores the enduring power of sports to create connections that transcend the confines of a playing career.

As Fred VanVleet continues to make his mark in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Toronto's tribute serves as a poignant chapter in his basketball journey. The video, the applause, and the tweet are not just about a player's return; they are about celebrating a partnership, a chapter of growth, and the enduring bond between a player and a city that embraced him as one of their own. Fred VanVleet's response of “Real Love ❤️🎲 4L” echoes not just in the realm of sports but in the hearts of those who witnessed and celebrated his unforgettable journey with the Toronto Raptors.