Fred VanVleet reveals his lasting connection with the Toronto Raptors despite his departure from the organization

In a league marked by constant player movements and roster transformations, Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet remains deeply connected to the team he once called home. His enduring affection for the Raptors goes beyond the court, encompassing personal moments, emotional tributes, and a heartwarming connection that transcends the challenges of a changing roster.

Recently asked about former teammate Scottie Barnes earning his first All-Star nod, per DailyHive's Adam Laskaris, VanVleet expressed genuine joy, stating, “It'll be good for him to kind of be in that locker room amongst peers, amongst other top players in the NBA, so I'm happy for him and he deserved it. He's playing at an extremely high level this year.” This exemplifies VanVleet's support for the emerging talent within the Raptors, acknowledging their achievements and growth.

Despite the recent run of trades that altered the Raptors' landscape, VanVleet admitted, “Whether I want to or not, my son always makes me watch Raptors games. He's always asking when the Raptors are playing; we watch games on a daily basis.” This revelation adds a heartwarming layer to VanVleet's connection to Toronto, highlighting the influence of his son, Fred Jr., who keeps pulling him back to the Raptors. The memories, love for the mascot, and familiarity with the players create a family bond that transcends the professional realm.

Reflecting on his time with the Raptors and what he took with him to the Rockets, VanVleet shared valuable insights. “Just to be myself. Given these situations, you try to figure out what's the best way to move and try to be as smart as calculated and figure things out.” He emphasized the importance of time, space, and opportunity, drawing parallels between the Raptors' resilience in a perceived “horrible year” and his role with the Houston Rockets, where he feels he is in a better situation to be himself and provide what the team needs.

Addressing the turnover within the Raptors organization, VanVleet expressed understanding, stating, “That's really the only way it was ever gonna go… it was just a matter of ‘when.' You set off on that timeline and on that trajectory, this is what it looks like.” Despite acknowledging the difficulty for fans and those heavily invested in the previous group, VanVleet believes it was time to turn over a new leaf, appreciating the organization's decision-making.

Returning to Toronto as a Houston Rockets guard, VanVleet experienced an emotional reunion with the city and the fans. The Raptors paid tribute to the undrafted player who evolved into an NBA champion, presenting a touching video that left VanVleet visibly moved. The Toronto faithful's loud round of applause demonstrated the enduring love and appreciation for the player who became a symbol of resilience with the slogan “Bet on Yourself.”

VanVleet's journey with the Raptors is a testament to hard work and perseverance. From a virtually unknown player in his first year to a key contributor in the starting lineup, he earned his first All-Star appearance in 2021-22, averaging impressive numbers. The Raptors' tribute video and the emotional response from VanVleet and the fans underline the impact he had on the franchise and the city.

Despite the decision to leave the Raptors, there is an evident mutual respect and love between VanVleet and the organization. His story embodies the idea that it doesn't matter how you start; it's about how you finish. VanVleet's success is proof that relentless determination can lead to incredible achievements.

In the current season with the Rockets, VanVleet continues to excel, averaging 16.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. His connection with Toronto remains intact, demonstrating that the bonds forged on the court and the memories created in the city endure even as players embark on new chapters in their careers. Fred VanVleet's journey from an undrafted player to a beloved figure in Toronto is a story of resilience, growth, and the enduring power of connection.