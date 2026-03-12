The Chicago Cubs made it back to the playoffs after a four year hiatus in 2025. But after getting ousted in the NLDS, they're looking to go even further in 2026.

Chicago's journey back to the postseason of course begins on Opening Day. And when the Cubs take to the field to take on the Washington Nationals, manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Matthew Boyd will be on the mound, via Elise Menaker of the Marquee Sports Network.

Boyd recently returned from competing with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He was given the option to either start Opening Day or continue competing in the WBC, via Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Ultimately, the right-hander decided to choose the former. It'll mark Boyd's third career Opening Day start and first with the Cubs.

He is coming off of a successful debut in Chicago, earning the first All-Star nomination of his 11-year MLB career. Over 31 starts, Boyd pitched to a 3.21 ERA and a 154/42 K/BB ratio. The Cubs now have even higher expectations entering year two.

Boyd will be leading a pitching rotation that features familiar faces such as Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. New face Edward Cabrera will look to bring more consistency as well. All eyes will be on Chicago's pitching staff as they look to get over the hump.

On Opening Day specifically, that focus will be turned solely to Boyd. He is welcoming the challenge and elected to take on the pressure. Now, the left-hander must prove his All-Star season was legit. Counsell at least believes it was.