With Chris Rodriguez leaving the Washington Commanders for the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year, $10 million contract, the club was forced to find a new running back for the backfield. On Thursday, the front office managed to land one after signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers rusher Rachaad White.

Reports indicate that White, who is 27 years old, is signing a one-year deal with the Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The finances of the contract are currently unknown; however, White is reuniting with his former college teammate Jayden Daniels.

“Commanders are signing former Bucs RB Rachaad White to a one-year deal, per his agent Sunny Shah. White now reunites with his college quarterback, Jayden Daniels.”

White and Daniels played together at Arizona State before the 25-year-old quarterback transferred to LSU in 2022. They played together for two seasons with the Sun Devils. The four-year NFL veteran running back should bring some familiarity in the backfield for Daniels for next season.

Rachaad White was a third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's provided some consistency as a running back after sharing the backfield with Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker the past two seasons. White ended the 2025-26 campaign with 572 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

After adding White to the roster, the Commanders could still be searching for another running back. He and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are the only two running backs on the roster as of mid-March. Although the front office could be seeking another running back at some point, White and Corskey-Merritt could make for a solid duo in the backfield.