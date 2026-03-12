The Madden 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) Winners are here and now available in Ultimate Team. For those new to Madden, Team of the Year is an annual UT program where fans can vote for their favorite players For your convenience, we listed all Madden 26 Team of the Year Winners below for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Madden 26 Team of The Year Offense Winners – Madden 26 TOTY

QB – Drake Maye | New England Patriots

FB – Patrick Ricard | Baltimore Ravens

WR2 – Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Seattle Seahawks

TE – Trey McBride | Arizona Cardinals

RG – Quinn Meinerz | Denver Broncos

C – Creed Humphrey | Kansas City Chiefs

LT – Trent Williams – San Francisco 49ers

Honorable Mentions – Chimere Dike, Darnell Wright, Kenneth Gainwell, Marvin Mims Jr.

Defense – Madden 26 TOTY:

LEDG – Will Anderson Jr. | Houston Texans

DT2 – Quinnen Williams | Dallas Cowboys

WILL – Robert Spillane | New England Patriots

MIKE2 – Zack Baun | Philadelphia Eagles

CB – Joey Porter Jr. | Pittsburgh Steelers

Slot CB – Devon Witherspoon | Seattle Seahawks

– Kyle Hamilton | Baltimore Ravens FS – Kevin Byard | Chicago Bears

Special Teams – Madden 26 TOTY:

Gadget – Travis Hunter | Jacksonville Jaguars

K – Cam Little | Jacksonville Jaguars

3DRB – Breece Hall | New York Jets

Honorable Mentions – Charvarius Ward, Derrick Barnes

Overall, that includes all of the Madden 26 TOTY Winners. Look out for these upgraded player items, which all boast an OVR of 97, starting today.

To nobody's surprise, the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Seattle Seahawks, dominate the list with four total players. Only the Ravens were close behind their tail, with three players on the list.

Also not surprising is seeing Travis Hunter win the Gadget position on this team. After all, the position was created solely because of two-way players like him. And for the record, there are no other two-way players in the league right now. Cam Little joins Hunter as the only two Jaguars on the list.

But that fares much better than many other teams. The Raiders, Chargers, Commanders, Packers, and several other teams' players did not make the list. But there's always next year.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.