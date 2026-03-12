The Madden 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) Winners are here and now available in Ultimate Team. For those new to Madden, Team of the Year is an annual UT program where fans can vote for their favorite players For your convenience, we listed all Madden 26 Team of the Year Winners below for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
All Madden 26 Team of The Year Offense Winners – Madden 26 TOTY
They dominated, you voted. #Madden26 Team of The Year is here 🏆⭐
Play as the full squad in @EASPORTS_MUT today! pic.twitter.com/bsvYGACYmt
— Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) March 12, 2026
- QB – Drake Maye | New England Patriots
- HB – Bijan Robinson | Atlanta Falcons
- FB – Patrick Ricard | Baltimore Ravens
- WR1 – Puka Nacua | Los Angeles Rams
- WR2 – Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Seattle Seahawks
- Slot WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown | Detroit Lions
- TE – Trey McBride | Arizona Cardinals
- RT – Penei Sewell | Detroit Lions
- RG – Quinn Meinerz | Denver Broncos
- C – Creed Humphrey | Kansas City Chiefs
- LG – Damien Lewis | Carolina Panthers
- LT – Trent Williams – San Francisco 49ers
- Honorable Mentions – Chimere Dike, Darnell Wright, Kenneth Gainwell, Marvin Mims Jr.
Defense – Madden 26 TOTY:
- LEDG – Will Anderson Jr. | Houston Texans
- DT – Dexter Lawrence | New York Giants
- DT2 – Quinnen Williams | Dallas Cowboys
- REDG – Myles Garrett | Cleveland Browns
- WILL – Robert Spillane | New England Patriots
- MIKE – Roquan Smith | Baltimore Ravens
- MIKE2 – Zack Baun | Philadelphia Eagles
- SAM – Henry To'oTo'o | Houston Texans
- CB – Joey Porter Jr. | Pittsburgh Steelers
- CB2 – Jalen Ramsey | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Slot CB – Devon Witherspoon | Seattle Seahawks
- SS – Kyle Hamilton | Baltimore Ravens
- FS – Kevin Byard | Chicago Bears
- Honorable Mentions – Travis Jones, Demario Davis, Kevin Dotson, Jarrian Jones
Special Teams – Madden 26 TOTY:
- Gadget – Travis Hunter | Jacksonville Jaguars
- KR – Rashid Shaheed | Seattle Seahawks
- K – Cam Little | Jacksonville Jaguars
- P – Michael Dickson | Seattle Seahawks
- 3DRB – Breece Hall | New York Jets
- Honorable Mentions – Charvarius Ward, Derrick Barnes
Overall, that includes all of the Madden 26 TOTY Winners. Look out for these upgraded player items, which all boast an OVR of 97, starting today.
To nobody's surprise, the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Seattle Seahawks, dominate the list with four total players. Only the Ravens were close behind their tail, with three players on the list.
Also not surprising is seeing Travis Hunter win the Gadget position on this team. After all, the position was created solely because of two-way players like him. And for the record, there are no other two-way players in the league right now. Cam Little joins Hunter as the only two Jaguars on the list.
But that fares much better than many other teams. The Raiders, Chargers, Commanders, Packers, and several other teams' players did not make the list. But there's always next year.
Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.