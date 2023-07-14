Exoprimal is Capcom's first entry in a new IP, pitting you and your friends against an endless wave of dinosaurs.

Exoprimal Release Date: July 14, 2023

First announced on the March 2022 State of Play, Capcom's new IP Exoprimal pits you and your friends against an endless wave of dinosaurs. You are equipped with an arsenal of weapons available to you and your exosuit.

Now, you can squad up and battle these reptilian hordes as Exoprimal releases July 14, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on Windows Store and Steam.

Exoprimal Reveal Trailer

The trailer is set in the year 2043, and the weather forecast is cloudy with a chance of dinosaurs. An organization called Aibius recruits Exofighters – dubbed “Humanity's Greatest Hope,” equipped with exosuits to fight the literal torrent of reptilians. Several such suits were revealed, so whether you like to tank enemies, heal your friends, slice dinosaurs, or shoot them, it seems you'll find a perfect fit. Some of the exosuit names were revealed: Roadblock, Witchdoctor, Zephyr, and Deadeye.

If a temporal vortex appears in your area, please remain calm. Have a pleasant day.

You are Aibius' newest exofighter recruit, to be sent to deal with the wave upon waves of raptors ravaging the city. Aibius boasts its zero human casualty, think you can keep it up?

Exoprimal Story

“The year is 2040…Sudden dinosaur outbreaks have engulfed the globe

in a crisis that threatens humanity's very existence.

Yet all hope is not lost. The corporation Aibius has developed a hyper-advanced AI called Leviathan that can predict the location of future outbreaks.

This technology, along with Aibius's revolutionary powered suits, or exosuits, gives humanity a fighting chance to stem the tide of the saurian swarms.

Exosuit pilots, otherwise known as exofighters, are in high demand.

Take the exofighter aptitude test and join the ranks of Aibius's heroic pilots in their fight to stave off the extinction of the human race.”

Exoprimal Gameplay

Players get to pick an exosuit to play as, each falling into one of three roles: assault, tank, and support. Players can change exosuits at will, even during battle.

Assault

Assault exosuits focus on dealing damage to enemies with close, medium, or long-range attacks.

Although exact loadouts differ, each assault exosuit is equipped with weapons and abilities tailored to its effective combat range.

Use the best weapon for the situation and eradicate whatever stands in your way.

Tank

Tank exosuits specialize in protecting their allies by drawing enemy attacks and absorbing damage.

Whether they're holding back a massive horde or stopping relentless dinosaur attacks, tank exosuits will form your team's first line of defense.

Support

Support exosuits use a variety of abilities to ensure the team's survival.

While the ability to repair allied exosuits is most common, support exosuits are also equipped with a range of buffing and debuffing abilities.

Support exosuits use these abilities to improve a team's combat effectiveness and accomplish objectives even faster.

Exosuits can also equip Rigs. Rigs are additional pieces of equipment for exosuits. Rigs grant exosuits additional abilities, but only one may be equipped at a time.

For example, the Zephyr exosuit excels at close quarters combat but has trouble with foes that attack from long-distance. Equipping it with the Cannon rig will enable Zephyr to use a long-range laser.

Or, equip Roadblock with the Aid rig to provide healing and create a formidable front line of defense.

Players can experiment with different combinations of rigs and exosuits to find their ideal playstyle.

Both rigs and exosuits can be changed at any time.

