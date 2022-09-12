F1 star Alex Albon had major medical scare after appendix surgery

Formula 1 star Alex Albon had a terrifying health scare following an appendectomy over the weekend. According to reports from AP News, Albon suffered respiratory failure and was placed on a ventilator after complications emerged following the procedure to remove his appendix. He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he has since made a recovery, and is expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

Albon was a late scratch from the Italian Grand Prix due to a surprise case of appendicitis. He underwent surgery on Saturday morning but had complications with his breathing in the aftermath.

Williams released a statement regarding Albon’s status on Monday.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication,” Williams said. “He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.”

Albon is expected to race in the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix on October 2, Williams stated. The 26-year-old did not race in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza for Williams. He was replaced by emergency backup driver Nyck de Vries, who stunned the competition by placing ninth in the race and picking up two points in his first-ever F1 race.

Alex Albon is 19th in the F1 standings for the 2022 season, having picked up just four points throughout the season. He signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams in August.