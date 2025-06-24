A new F1 25 Update dropped, bringing improvements to Career Mode, Braking Point, Circuits, vehicles, and much more. Overall, the update fixes several bugs and issues across a variety of modes. Additionally, it also made improvements to other areas like audio, stability, customization, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the newest F1 25 Update.

F1 25 Update Version 1.04 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

Highlights:

AI race starts have been adjusted so they perform as competitively as expected

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where, under certain circumstances, players couldn't approach any new drivers for contract talks after their first season

Tyre smoke, from skids and lock-ups, is not as thick as before and will now fade away quicker

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where the previous season's Cost Cap graph could be shown, wrongly implying that it hadn't been reset at the start of the current season

Updated the Driver Accolades to be correct up to the end of the 2024 season Updated Stats will be applied to all Career save games started after the patch



Circuits:

Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Miami

Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Japan

Fixed an issue with the lighting in the team garages at Japan

Made improvements to shadows across various tracks

Vehicles:

Updated Williams sponsors in various places to better reflect their real-life counterparts

The Kick Sauber car in Time Trial now uses the correct driver number

Audio:

Fixed an issue where using a Rewind after the Safety Car had entered the pits could result in the Engineer talking about Safety Car window pit strategy

Fixed an issue which could cause incorrect timing information to be given when requesting “Teammate Status” in the radio menu

Updated the game intro sequence to use the official 2025 F1 Opening Titles music

Braking Point:

Fixed an issue in Braking Point where the Engineer could give updates about your target position too frequently

Fixed an issue in Braking Point where some phone calls could be silent if the player declines an earlier call

Career:

Fixed an issue to avoid drivers hired during Career no longer being assigned numbers 1 or 99

Multiplayer:

Fixed an issue where players invited into Invitational lobbies could enter the race with different Simulation settings to the rest of the lobby

Fixed an issue where applying a Licence Level restriction to an Invitational lobby wouldn't stop players with a lower licence from joining

Fixed an issue in Multiplayer sessions where Spectators would see the “Caution” message flickering on-screen

Customisation:

Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor

Dev Note: These changes include improvements to decal mirroring, asymmetrical placement areas, and missing rotation options.

Peripherals (Wheels/Controllers):

Fixed an issue where Force Feedback on some wheels would stop working when restarting a Time Trial session from the results screen

Added Asetek Forte, La Prima, and Tony Kanaan wheelbase action map support based on existing Invicta action map (PC Only)

Dev Note: We will continue to work with our partners at Asetek to expand support for their wheels in F1® 25 and appreciate your feedback on implementation so far.

Accessibility:

Improved the Tinnitus Relief Filter option in the Audio and Accessibility Settings so that the Frequency sound now starts lower and fades in gradually.

Stability:

Thanks to player reports and stability telemetry we have fixed a number of issues that could cause the game to crash.

Dev Note: All crash reports are valuable and the team will continue to work on further stability updates after this patch. Thank you for your ongoing support in reporting issues, providing report codes, and answering questions from the community team around reproduction steps and hardware setups.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where using a Rewind after fixing a faulty DRS during a pit stop would cause the DRS to become broken again

Various UI improvements

Other general stability improvements

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest F1 25 Update. We hope these improvements lead to a more enjoyable experience for the player! Furthermore, expect more updates, especially as we near the F1 Movie's launch.

We look forward to seeing what the developers plan to improve next in future updates. In the meantime, we look forward to the Austrian GP, which takes place at the end of the month.

