Nyck de Vries is officially out of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo is set to replace him. The news came after the Pirelli tire testing at Silverstone where the Honey Badger was performing. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner posits that the Australian's return to the grid had been in the works for a while.

It has been nearly a year since Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren and became a Red Bull reserve driver. He was able to help in Red Bull's dominance with the RB19 by testing it on simulations. More than that, his veteran experience in Formula One increased the quality of his insights and suggestions about the car. No one knows this more than Christian Horner who gave him the highest of praise entering his AlphaTauri stint while replacing Nyck de Vries, via Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“It was great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his SIM sessions translate on track,” the Red Bull team principal said.

This comes as a great compliment as the Honey Badger was able to rack up lap times that would have sent him to the front row of the British Grand Prix starting grid. Horner also added his good wishes and excitement for the Australian as he partners up with Yuki Tsunoda.

“His times during the tire test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri,” he declared.

Will fans get to see the vintage form of the Australian during the Hungarian Grand Prix?