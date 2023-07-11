Nyck de Vries is officially out of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo is set to replace him. The news came after the Pirelli tire testing at Silverstone where the Honey Badger was performing. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner posits that the Australian's return to the grid had been in the works for a while.
It has been nearly a year since Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren and became a Red Bull reserve driver. He was able to help in Red Bull's dominance with the RB19 by testing it on simulations. More than that, his veteran experience in Formula One increased the quality of his insights and suggestions about the car. No one knows this more than Christian Horner who gave him the highest of praise entering his AlphaTauri stint while replacing Nyck de Vries, via Oracle Red Bull Racing.