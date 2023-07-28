There are a handful of big name rookies giving fans a first glimpse of what they are capable of across the NFL in training camp right now, and one such guy is Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson was selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and looks like he could be an immediate star for the Falcons.

Robinson has been a trendy Offensive Rookie of the Year pick ahead of the start of the season, and in the world of fantasy football, Robinson is often being selected in either the first or second rounds. And after his latest training camp highlight, which saw him run a ridiculous route before making a tough one-handed catch, it's safe to say his draft stock may be rising even more.

#Falcons Bijan Robinson vs Troy Andersen: Round 2. Bijan with the spectacular play. pic.twitter.com/0bwPCipWsZ — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 28, 2023

Bijan casually annihilates a guy who runs a 4.42 40 on a double move before a one-hand grab. NFL running backs…this is your white knight. pic.twitter.com/TgOCAWhHV5 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) July 28, 2023

Bijan about to start going 1.01 pic.twitter.com/GAkN4h7d7D — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) July 28, 2023

Wasn’t going to draft Bijan Robinson in fantasy football when I woke up this morning. But after seeing that one handed catch from practice? All in — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 28, 2023

Bijan Robinson going to end up being the RB1 in fantasy at this rate.#FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/yy7a8vM3RI — FantasyData (@FantasyDataNFL) July 28, 2023

Bijan Robinson obviously has some big expectations as he enters the NFL, and while it is just training camp, the body of work he is putting together looks to be really solid. Robinson's ability to make big plays both on the ground as a runner and in the air as a pass-catcher immediately makes him an intriguing fantasy option, and he could get a ton of volume in the Falcons offense.

You can only put so much stock into what you see during training camp, but it's clear that Robinson is a skilled playmaker out of the backfield, and could be set for a big season. Drafting rookies is always a bit risky, especially in the early rounds, but Robinson seems like a safe bet to put up some big numbers for Atlanta, and fantasy football managers may want to reconsider whether or not he's deserving of a high draft pick.