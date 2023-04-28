The 2023 NFL Draft is off to a blazing start, with the top prospects flying off the board in mere minutes. The latest of said prospects to come off the board is Texas superstar running back Bijan Robinson, who’s going to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 pick. The Longhorns phenom isn’t just the best running back prospect in this class, but the best we’ve seen in years. If he can translate those skills to the next level, he will make the Falcons very happy for years to come.

But what exactly is Atlanta getting in Robinson? To answer that, let’s look back on his football career to this point and really break it down.

Bijan Robinson’s Pre-College Football Career

Robinson played high school football at Salpointe Catholic in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona. He was an absolute monster in his time there, setting state records with 7,036 yards and 114 touchdowns in three seasons. He had at least 2,000 yards in all three seasons and won the Ed Doherty award as Arizona’s best player twice, becoming the first player to do so.

Needless to say, Bijan Robinson received a ton of hype coming out of high school. He was the best running back and 15th-best overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He received offers from Arizona, Alabama and Oklahoma, made unofficial visits to Michigan and UCLA, and official ones to Ohio State and USC. In the end, he chose to take his talents to Texas, the final school he visited.

Bijan Robinson’s College Football Career

From the moment he stepped on the field in Austin, Robinson was an impact player. He made an impression right away in his freshman season in 2020. In nine games, including six starts, Robinson ran for 703 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2021, Robinson began to transcend from an impact player to a truly special one. Robinson started 10 games on the season, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a semifinalist for several major awards.

Then in 2022, Robinson put together a season for the ages. He started all 12 regular-season games, rushing for an absurd 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back.

Receiving isn’t Robinson’s main strength, but he can still make catches out of the backfield when needed. In his time at Texas, he caught 60 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.

Robinson officially declared for the draft on Dec. 19, but he leaves an impeccable legacy in Austin.

Bijan Robinson’s NFL Draft Fit With Falcons

It’s no exaggeration to see that Robinson is the best running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Just one look at scouting reports will show just how much he has going for him.

Some of Robinson’s many strengths include his power, agility, and versatility. He does have some areas where he could improve, such as pass protection and speed against NFL defenses. However, those weaknesses pale in comparison to his plethora of strengths.

While drafting a running back so high is avoided like the plague in the NFL these days, the Falcons are bucking that trend and taking Robinson because of just how talented he is. Atlanta has an impressive running back room now to help a questionable quarterback situation with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, so expect them to rely on these weapons a lot.