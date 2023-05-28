Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Whether a prospect or veteran, any player with an opportunity could be a strong fantasy baseball waiver wire pickup. In week 10 of the fantasy baseball season, some players from unlikely teams make up the best waiver wire pick ups.

Of course, if a player is on a team in the playoff hunt, they’ll likely see more opportunities to produce. However, all teams need pitchers and hitters. When a player gets their opportunity and runs with it – no matter what team – it could be fantasy baseball gold.

Whether headed towards contention or in the MLB’s cellar, these plays make up our top four Week 10 fantasy baseball waiver wire pick ups.

Bobby Miller – SP Los Angeles Dodgers

Of the four players on this list, Bobby Miller’s Los Angeles Dodgers are the only team with real playoff hopes. Miller showed why the Dodgers are a team to be messed with in his MLB debut.

Against the Atlanta Braves, Miller pitched five innings of one-run baseball in an 8-1 victory. He allowed just four hits and struck out five.

Miller is the second-best prospect in the Dodgers organization and the 19th best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Over his 45-game minor league career, Miller posted a 10-10 record with a 3.79 ERA and a 227/56 K/BB ratio.

When Julio Urias returns from injury, there’s a chance Miller is sent back down. But if he keeps pitching like this, the Dodgers will have no choice but to keep him in the rotation. Adding Miller off of the Week 10 fantasy baseball waiver wires is striking while the iron is hot.

Spencer Steer – 1B/3B Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer came to the Cincinnati Reds in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins. After failing to impress last season, Steer has now proven he can be a potential franchise cornerstone for the Reds.

Last year, Steer hit .211 with two home runs and eight RBI over 28 games. Over the first 49 games of the 2023 season, Steer is hitting .280 with six home runs and 23 RBI. He is right in the middle of a hot streak, as Steer is hitting .419 with a home run, three doubles, a triple and six RBI over his past seven games.

After his trade to the Reds, Steer was ranked as the seventh-best prospect in Cincinnati’s system, via Pipeline. He is seeing massive playing time and has been capitalizing on it. Having eligibility at both corner infield spots boosts Steer’s fantasy baseball waiver wire viability.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Reds won’t be competing for the NL Central, let alone a playoff spot this season. However, Steer has been a bright spot. As long as he is hitting, Steer should be on fantasy baseball player’s radars.

Alex Lange – RP Detroit Tigers

It isn’t often to find a closer available this late into the season. Especially one on many league’s waiver wire. However, despite the Detroit Tigers struggles, Alex Lange has looked line one of the better closers in the league.

Lange has appeared in 21 games this season, making nine saves. He holds a 1.27 ERA and a 28/10 K/BB ratio. Prior to his latest outing, Lange hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous 16 starts.

The Tigers have been better as of late and have spring boarded into second in the AL Central. While their 24-26 record isn’t pretty, Detroit has been competitive. As long as the Tigers keep things close, there will be plenty of save opportunities.

And when those save opportunities come up, Lange will get the call. While he may not be the most high-profile closer in the league, he has been consistent. He’s a prime Week 10 waiver wire pickup for any team in need of saves.

Randal Grichuk – OF Colorado Rockies

It seems like any player who regularly plays at Coors Field will have some fantasy baseball waiver wire viability. However, Randal Grichuk has looked like the real deal in his second year with the Colorado Rockies.

After starting the year on the injured list, Grichuk has appeared in 21 games. He is hitting .351 with a home run and seven RBI. While it may be a small sample size, Grichuk leads the Rockies in batting average and on base percentage (.414) and is second in slugging percentage (.481).

The only thing Grichuk has lacked this season is the power stroke. However, he hit 19 home runs in his Rockies’ debut last season. Outside of the condensed 2020 season, Grichuk had 20+ home runs from 2016-2021. Especially playing at Coors, it’s fair to expect his home run numbers to revert to the mean.

Grichuk may not be the highly touted prospect he once was. But he has become a focal point of Colorado’s lineup. He makes for a Week 10 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickup that can pay off long-term as long as he stays consistent at the plate.