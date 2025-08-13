The New York Mets delivered one of their most memorable offensive performances in recent memory Tuesday night, combining a historic milestone with a viral stadium moment. Facing their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, New York crushed six home runs in a 13-5 win that kept them within striking distance of first in the NL East.

SNY Mets posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the in-game moment when Citi Field announced they had literally run out of celebratory fireworks after the team’s sixth homer of the night.

“After the Mets’ 6th homer of the night, Citi Field announced they’ve run out of fireworks🤣”

Citi Field ran out of fireworks because the Mets hit too many home runs tonight (via @SNY_Mets) pic.twitter.com/8nJtvufAB0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2025

The offensive outburst doubled as a career-defining moment for Pete Alonso, who hit his 253rd career home run in the third inning to pass Darryl Strawberry for the Mets’ all-time home run record. Alonso wasn’t done, adding No. 254 in the sixth inning to punctuate the record-setting night. The slugger’s performance fueled a much-needed win that trimmed the gap in the NL East standings to 4.5 games behind the division-leading Phillies.

The offensive clinic came from all corners of the lineup. Francisco Alvarez homered twice, Brett Baty delivered the fireworks-ending blast, and Brandon Nimmo added a three-run shot. Most of the runs came with two outs, as New York chased Braves ace Spencer Strider early and forced Atlanta to exhaust its bullpen. The “NO MORE PYRO” scoreboard message quickly became a viral highlight, giving a humorous twist to an otherwise dominant win.

At 64-55, the Mets remain firmly in postseason contention. Their dominance at Citi Field — where they’re now 39-21 — has been a major factor in staying within reach of the Phillies while holding a strong position in the Wild Card race.

For the Mets, the rivalry win was more than just a blowout. It marked a momentum shift after a rough stretch, a franchise milestone for Alonso, and a clear reminder of the team’s offensive ceiling. With 43 games left, the NL East race remains wide open, especially with key home series looming against direct competitors. For the Braves, the loss highlighted a difficult season that has all but slipped away.

As fans filed out of Citi Field, the conversation centered on both history and humor — a cornerstone player rewriting the record books and a scoreboard message that could go down as one of the quirkiest moments in the history of the Mets-Braves rivalry.