The New York Mets have been in one of the worst slumps in the entire MLB of late, but they took a big step toward getting out of that on Tuesday night with an impressive performance against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets finally got their bats going in a 13-5 win over their division rivals to snap a seven-game losing streak.

During the game, the Mets got to witness a historic moment. Star first baseman Pete Alonso slugged his 253rd career home run, breaking Darryl Strawberry's franchise record for home runs in a career.

While this is certainly a massive milestone for Alonso, he still wants to have some more team success with the Mets and help them achieve their ultimate goal as a unit. Manager Carlos Mendoza highlighted as much after the win on Tuesday night.

"The job's not done. He's not going to be satisfied until he raises the trophy." Carlos Mendoza talks about what Pete Alonso has meant to the Mets as a franchise: pic.twitter.com/U1KBm8tUh1 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 13, 2025

“First year, he wins Rookie of the Year, and I think just the consistency year after year,” Mendoza said of his star. “Just understanding what it takes to play here. Some tough years as a team, as an organization and he continues to show up. He continues to post. The job's not done. He's not gonna be satisfied until he raises the trophy, and that's why we're here. It's not about personal records for Pete, understanding that this is pretty special, but it's all about winning the whole thing.”

Alonso now has 27 home runs this season, so he has still been one of the top sluggers in the league for this struggling Mets offense. However, there is still time for them to turn it around as they make a push toward the playoffs.

This win gets the Mets to 64-55 on the season, so they still have a solid mark even after the lengthy losing streak. They are five games back of the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies at the top of the NL East, but they are still in prime position to get a Wild Card. At the moment, Mendoza's club is two games clear of the Cincinnati Reds for the final spot, so they will need more big swings like this one from Alonso to keep that lead.