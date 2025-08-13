The New York Jets are embracing a new direction after handing the keys to fifth-year quarterback Justin Fields, who will take over from veteran star Aaron Rodgers, with a two-year, $40 million contract.

Fields has yet to live up to his potential after an impressive career at Ohio State. He was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 11th overall pick in 2021 but didn't really pan out after three seasons. Last year, he played 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Rodgers in the offseason.

As he makes a fresh start with the Jets, the 26-year-old Fields has also renewed his faith.

“Really getting closer to God, like I said, my relationship, me reading the Bible every day, and if I’m being real, there are some great lines and great wisdom that I didn’t even know of. So I’m low-key addicted to getting in my Bible every day just because I learn something new and I’m able to apply it in my everyday life,” said Field in a report from the Associated Press' Dennis Waszak Jr.

It's worth noting that Field's belief in God is a stark contrast to the ideology of his predecessor on the Jets. While Rodgers said he's not an atheist, he once said: “I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell.”

Religion is an abstract concept. It's hard to tell how divine intervention would help the Jets find success in the upcoming season. But for Fields, he's discovered something that might aid him in his maiden run in New York.

“I was sleeping on reading the Bible earlier in my life, and I wish I would have started earlier. So I encourage you all to go read a little bit. Start in Proverbs and move on from there,” added Fields.

The Jets need all kinds of prayers and incantations to end their 14-year playoff drought.