Performances from one week of football can be chalked up as an anomaly, but after three weeks, discernable patterns begin to form. As you prepare to add players for Week 4, first figure out which underperforming players on your roster are worth getting rid of.

This is our Fantasy Football Week 4 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 4 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints)

Through three games this year, Derek Carr is averaging just 9.8 fantasy PPG, putting him at QB28. He is currently questionable for this weekend with a sprained AC joint, but even if Carr is healthy, there are much better fantasy options out there.

Running Backs

Dalvin Cook (New York Jets)

Dalvin Cook's snap rate has dropped each of the last two weeks, from 50% in Week 1 all the way down to 26% against the New England Patriots this past Sunday. While he did touch the ball on 11 of the 16 snaps he took against NWE, Cook managed just 29 total yards. With Zach Wilson at the helm, Cook has minimal fantasy football value.

AJ Dillon (Green Bay Packers)

With starter Aaron Jones out the last two weeks, the Packers gave AJ Dillon the opportunity to be the lead back. He proved to be an incredible disappointment. Dillon rushed 26 times for 88 yards (3.4 yards/carry), with just one reception and no touchdowns. Third-stringer Patrick Taylor received all five goal-line snaps in Week 3 against the Saints — a telling sign of Green Bay's lack of trust in Dillon. If this is the type of production Dillon achieves as a starter, he is not worth rostering.

Any Baltimore Ravens Running Back

The Ravens have proved time and time again that they are unwilling to show favoritism toward any running back, regardless of on-field productivity. Since the start of the 2020 season, only one Ravens running back has exceeded 20 carries in a game. That was Kenyan Drake against the Saints last year. Injuries have been a factory in 2023, but no Baltimore RB has exceeded 11 carries in a game and quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the leading rusher on all three occasions.

Wide Receivers

Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers)

Williams' strong start to the season is now irrelevant following the torn ACL he suffered on Sunday. With Williams out for the year, feel free to drop the Chargers wideout.

Treylon Burks (Tennesse Titans)

An anemic Titans passing attack is averaging just 149 yards per game and the only receiver even worth considering for fantasy football purposes is DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins easily leads the team with 25 targets and 13 catches — both around twice as many as Treylon Burks. Burks has just 11.2 fantasy points on the season and is not receiving enough targets to be a relevant fantasy option.

Kadarius Toney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes' insistence on spreading the ball around means that Travis Kelce is the only dependable fantasy option among Kansas City Chiefs pass-catchers. Others are worth stashing, but Kadarius Toney is not among them. Toney is fifth among KC players in targets and 10th in receiving yards. There is very little fantasy value here.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks)

Every season, it is a good bet that one or two rookie wideouts will have a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign. Jaxon Smith-Njigba does not appear to be one of them. The first-round pick from Ohio State has nine catches for 57 yards, logging well behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf in targets. He also played just 44% of snaps in Week 3. This low-risk, high-reward draft pick is safe to move on from.

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans)

Three weeks into the season, tight end Dalton Schultz has yet to find a role in the pass-heavy Texans offense. Three Houston wideouts have 20-plus targets while Schultz has just 14, putting him 15th among tight ends. He has converted these 14 targets to just seven catches for 47 yards. There is promise in this Houston offense, just not for Dalton Schultz.