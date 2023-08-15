The 2022 NFL season was a bit of a mixed bag for Dalvin Cook, the star running back who's been a favorite in fantasy football for quite some time. Cook had some really good games, but he also had to deal with injuries and not always playing at his best. Now, as we start thinking about the 2023 season, Cook has joined the New York Jets. These Jets are in the middle of a big rebuilding project. This makes us wonder what might happen with Cook's fantasy football performance in the upcoming season. Let's dive into Cook's 2022 performance, what's going on with the Jets in 2023, and how this might affect Cook's value in fantasy football.

Dalvin Cook's 2022 Performance

In 2022, Dalvin Cook had a pretty good time on the field. He ran for 1,173 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Those numbers are pretty solid. However, sometimes he had trouble being consistent. In some games, he didn't manage to run for even 50 yards. Despite these ups and downs, Cook stayed a top choice in fantasy football because he's good at making big plays and scoring touchdowns. Still, some people wondered if he could keep up a steady performance.

Recently, Cook and the New York Jets agreed to a major one-year deal. This could earn Cook up to $8.6 million. It's a big step for the Jets, who are aiming high for 2023.

Keep in mind that even though Cook is 28 years old and was a free agent for a while, he's still seen as one of the best running backs in the game. He's shown off by running for over 1,000 yards for four years in a row. Remember that the Jets haven't had a player run for over 1,000 yards since Chris Ivory did it in 2015.

Last year, the Jets thought they had a sure thing with Breece Hall, a new player who was looking really good. However, his season had to stop because of a knee injury. With Cook on the roster, the Jets can afford to bring Hall in as gradually as they could while still maintaining potency in the backfield.

What's the Jets' Plan

The New York Jets are in a time of change. They're working to rebuild the team and make it better. They have a new head coach and a new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who they got in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. There are also some young talents on the team, like Hall and wideout Garrett Wilson. Even though there's promise, the team still needs to improve and grow. We don't know yet how well they'll do in the 2023 season, but we're upbeat about their chances. This is the best they've looked in a long while.

How This Could Change Cook's Fantasy Football Value

Because Dalvin Cook is now part of the New York Jets, people are wondering how this will affect his fantasy football value in 2023. On one hand, Cook will be playing for a team that's still getting better. This might mean he doesn't get as many chances to score touchdowns or run lots of yards. On the other hand, Cook will be working with a really good quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Of course, he is one of the best in the whole league. With Rodgers around, Cook might get more chances to catch the ball. This could help him score more points in fantasy football. Also, the Jets' offensive line is expected to be better. This could help Cook find more room to gain rushing yards. Overall, we're not exactly sure how Cook's fantasy football value will change in 2023, but there are reasons to feel very hopeful.

2023 Fantasy Football Outlook

In 2022, Cook didn't get the ball as much as before, only about 17.8 times per game. This made his year not as strong as some previous ones. He's coming from a season where he didn't run as many yards per carry and didn't make as many really long runs. Before, he was a really popular choice for the first round in fantasy football drafts, but now there's a real chance he might not be as good as before. That's even though he still scored around 14.0 points per game in fantasy football last year. In New York, he's expected to be the main running back while Breece Hall gets better after a knee injury. If Cook is cleared after having shoulder surgery in the off-season, he'll likely share running duties with Hall when he returns. So, if you're thinking of drafting Cook in fantasy football, Round 7 might be the earliest you should consider. Right now, we see Cook as the RB30 overall, alongside guys like Javonte Williams and James Cook.

Looking to the Future

As we look forward to the 2023 season, it's not totally clear how Cook will do in fantasy football. He did well in 2022, despite some problems with consistency. Now he's on the Jets, a team that's working hard to get better. They have young talents and a new, HOF-quality quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. How well Cook does in fantasy football in 2023 will depend on lots of things. We need to see how healthy he is, how well the Jets' offensive line performs, and how well Rodgers can help Cook score points. That said, even with all these questions, Cook is still a very talented player. He's likely to be a top choice in fantasy football for the 2023 season.