Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season was much more high-scoring across the board, and it might be time to hit the waiver wire to find a favorable matchup at the kicker position for your fantasy football team.

While you're going to hold on to valuable kickers like Tyler Bass or Harrison Butker, streaming at the kicker position by searching out games with projected high-point totals is always advisable. The winter weather doesn't appear to be a big factor yet, but locking up a kicker who plays in a dome as we get into the colder months can help you avoid some problems down the road as well.

Here are a few games we'd like to pick up a kicker for in the Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings:

Chargers at Vikings – 51.5 total points

Falcons at Lions – 46.5 total points

Broncos at Dolphins – 46.5 total points

There are plenty of reasons to like all three games from a kicker perspective. Chargers and Vikings should be a shootout, with both teams sporting high-octane passing attacks and just enough cursed energy to keep the turnovers flowing. The Falcons and Lions get the bonus of playing in a dome, and both offenses should be able to move into scoring range consistently based on what we've seen so far. The Broncos and Dolphins game might end up the highest scoring on the slate, as the Broncos are averaging the most points per drive through two weeks and the Dolphins are always down for a high-scoring affair through the air. If you have a kicker in these three games, hold tight.

Looking ahead: If Jake Moody is available in your league, go grab him. He's got a big leg, he's tied to one of the best offenses in football, and he has the Cardinals on tap in Week 4. Giddy up.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs IND)

2. Harrison Butker, KC (vs CHI)

3. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ MIN)

4. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ ARI)

5. Tyler Bass, BUF (@ WAS)

6. Younghoe Koo, ATL (@DET)

7. Jake Moody, SF (vs NYG)

8. Riley Patterson, DET (vs ATL)

9. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs DEN)

10. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs HOU)

11. Wil Lutz, DEN (@ MIA)

12. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs LAC)

Week 3 Kicker Rankings Notes

Justin Tucker against a bad team in a dome is easy money…Harrison Butker gets a dreadful Bears defense at home after the offense sputtered last week, so lots of points could be ahead…Cameron “The Kicker” Dicker will be in a dome against a Vikings team that can't stop anyone…Jake Moody should see lots of action against a Giants team that might struggle to move the chains…Brandon Aubrey is 7-for-7 with a 55-yarder to his name and the Cowboys are going to put up points against the lowly Cardinals…Tyler Bass should benefit from the Bills getting back on track offensively last week and shredding teams again…

Younghoe Koo plays for one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, which should put him in field goal range quite often…Jake Moody has a big leg and the Giants should cough up good field position without Saquon Barkley moving the chains…Riley Patterson could be the biggest beneficiary of the Lions likely being without David Montgomery, perhaps turning goalline touchdowns into short field goals…

Jason Sanders is attached to a great offense in a matchup that should produce fireworks…Brandon McManus and the Jags could put a hurting on the Texans defense after a disappointing offensive showing in a playoff rematch against the Chiefs…Wil Lutz will typically be a higher-ranked kicker at home, but the shootout potential will make us more willing to play him here…Greg Joseph will make me stop saying “will” and should capitalize on the Chargers defense devolving into a turnstile in every fourth-quarter situation since the dawn of time.