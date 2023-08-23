Kickers: we all know them and we all love them. While kickers may not be the flashiest players in the world, a good one can make a world of difference for any team. The same is true in the realm of fantasy football, perhaps to an even greater degree.

With the season just around the corner, here are the top 10 fantasy football kickers in 2023.

10. Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts

Gay signed the largest contract by a kicker ever this offseason, and it's understandable given his past performance. Over the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams, Gay has made 60 of his 64 field goals and 79 of his 81 extra points. Last year, he had 133 fantasy points, tied for 16th among kickers.

Now with the Colts, Gay is looking for another strong season in 2023. The Colts' offense should be better than the Rams' injury-riddled unit last year, provided Indianapolis doesn't also succumb to injuries. All things considered, Gay just barely squeaks into the top 10.

9. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

The fan-favorite from Atlanta had an OK season accuracy-wise, hitting 32 of 37 field goals and 33 of 35 extra points. From a fantasy standpoint, though, Koo finished fifth among kickers with 152 points thanks to hitting so many kicks from long range. With the Falcons' offense looking better this season, Koo may not have to hit so many of those long kicks. However, he should still be one of the league's top kickers from a fantasy standpoint.

8. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

Elliott finished last season with just 122 fantasy points, which ranks just 21st among kickers, so why is he so high now? Well for starters, he was very good in terms of accuracy, making 20 of 23 field goals (five of six from 50+ yards out) and 51 of 53 extra points. Additionally, his low point total has more to do with the Eagles not settling for field goals often, not Elliott's own struggles. As counterintuitive as it seems, Elliott could benefit from the Eagles' offense taking a slight step back. If he gets more chances to kick field goals, expect his point totals to go way up.

7. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Bass has been remarkably consistent through his first three seasons in the league, and last year was no exception. The Bills kicker made 27 of 31 field goals and 48 of 50 extra points, which landed him tied for sixth among kickers with 146 points. This season figures to be more of the same, making Bass a solid fantasy football option once again.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

6. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Myers was one of the best fantasy kickers in the league last year, finishing fourth at his position with 159 points. He made 34 of 37 field goals and 41 of 42 extra points to earn his second career pro Bowl selection. Perhaps the most impressive part of Myers' season was that he made all six of his kicks from 50+ yards out. If he can repeat that performance this season, expect to see him even higher on this list in a few months.

5. Graham Gano, New York Giants

Even at 36-years old, Gano remains one of the most consistent kickers in the league. Last season, the Giants kicker made 29 of 32 field goals and 32 of 34 extra points. With 145 fantasy points, Gano finished ninth in scoring among kickers. Keep in mind, this was all with a Giants offense that was below average by most metrics. If New York's offense improves this season, as expected, Gano could be an even better option for fantasy football players.

4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Butker's stats last season aren't much of anything to go by, as he missed four games with injury that probably hampered him later in the season as well. For what it's worth, the Georgia Tech product made 18 of 24 field goals and 38 of 41 extra points. Not his best kicking performance, and the Chiefs' offense rarely settling for field goals is another potential red flag. However, Butker has played on a stacked Chiefs team for most of his career, and has been one of the best kickers in the league throughout that time. If he can stay healthy this season, he should be one of fantasy's top kickers once again.

3. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson has been a godsend for Cincinnati in his first two seasons. In 2022, the former Florida kicker made 24 of 29 field goals and 40 of 44 extra points, but most notably, made all five of his kicks from 50+ yards away. He finished with 132 fantasy points, tied for 19th among kickers even though he missed a game. With a strong Bengals offense around him, McPherson should be climbing the fantasy football leaderboards this season.

2. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

Carlson has been an absolute monster over the last two seasons. In 2021, he made 40 field goals on 43 attempts, both league-highs, and 30 of 33 extra points. Then in 2022, he made 34 of 37 field goals and 35 of 36 extra points to earn his first career All-Pro nod. From a fantasy perspective, Carlson finished as the second-best kicker last season with 162 points. Even though the Raiders may have some struggles this season, Carlson remains one of the absolute best kicker options in fantasy football.

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Tucker was always going to be No. 1 on this fantasy football list, as he's arguably the greatest kicker of all time. Even as he enters his mid 30s, the Ravens star remains the best kicker in the league today. Last season, Tucker made 37 of 43 field goals and 31 of 32 extra points to finish with 164 fantasy points, the most among kickers, per FantasyPros. Until Tucker begins to slow down, and it's very possible he never will, he deserves the No. 1 spot on pretty much every kicker ranking.