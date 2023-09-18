Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, and we've already seen the massive impact the 2023 NFL Draft class is going to have on the league. Let's get to the winners and losers of Week 2, headlined by two electric 2023 rookies who are setting record paces: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Week 2 Winners

Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL: What happens when you put a generational running back talent behind a dominant offensive line with a mustachioed coach who wants to run the ball until the wheels fall off against a shaky run defense? How does 23 touches for 172 total yards sound, Bijan Robinson? Through the first two weeks of the season, Robinson is on pace for the most combined rushing and receiving yards by a rookie running back since Eric Dickerson in 1983. The Falcons aren't going to run the ball a whopping 45 times every week (much to Arthur Smith's chagrin), but the Falcons know their best chance of winning is to take the ball out of Desmond Ridder's hands and place it directly in Bijan Robinson's belly. It's working.

Puka Nacua, WR, LAR: It was reasonable to think Nacua, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, would come back to earth after a blistering week. Instead…nope! Nacua lit up one of the league's best defenses for 15 receptions and 147 yards, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to record 10-plus receptions and 100-plus yards in each of his team's first two games of the season. Nacua also has the most catches in NFL history by a rookie over any two-game span. There's nothing fluky about Nacua's chemistry with Matthew Stafford, or his fit within Sean McVay's offense, who called him a stud after his incredible Week 2 performance. Puka Nacua is real, and he's spectacular.

The rest of the 2023 NFL rookies: Week 2 was headlined by 2023 rookies everywhere. Colts QB Anthony Richardson made history of his own, rushing for two touchdowns in the first quarter before leaving the game with a concussion. Texans QB CJ Stroud racked up 384 passing yards and two touchdowns in just his second game. Ravens WR Zay Flowers hooked up with Lamar Jackson on a crucial 52-yard bomb, and has operated as the WR1 through two weeks for Baltimore.

But wait, there's more 2023 rookies! Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. caught a 60-yard moon ball from Russell Wilson for his first career score. Giants WR Jailyn Hyatt led his team in receiving yards with two clutch catches late in the comeback for New York. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs caught seven passes and may be in line for more work after David Montgomery's was carted off with a leg injury. In Thursday night's game, Vikings WR Jordan Addison scored for the second straight week.

This 2023 rookie class is loaded, and they're making an immediate impact.

Comeback Commanders: Washington looked to be in big trouble down 21-3 on the road late in the second quarter, but the Commanders ripped off 18 unanswered points to tie the game and eventually pull away from the Broncos in a wild comeback that was nearly ruined by a Hail Mary touchdown late in the game. Sam Howell was cool and composed, connecting with 10 different receivers, while Brian Robinson put the team on his back with some huge gains late. Keeping pace with the Eagles and Cowboys is going to be a tough task, but Howell showed the kind of moxie that's going to be required to do so.

Baker Mayfield, QB, TB: Who is this man, and what has he done with Baker Mayfield? The Bucs new QB is amazingly playing mistake-free football through the first two weeks, throwing zero interceptions and taking only one sack on 68 passing attempts while leading the Buccaneers to two straight upset victories. The clock might be ready to strike midnight, though, as a matchup with the vaunted Eagles pass rush in Week 3 awaits.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Tales of Tyler Lockett's demise have been greatly exaggerated. When Geno Smith needed to make plays down the stretch against the Lions, he went straight to Lockett, who delivered with a fourth-quarter score and the game-winner in overtime for the Lions. Tyler Lockett “boom” weeks are a tradition unlike any other in Fantasy Football.

Mike McDaniel, HC, MIA: It's less about the result than it is the process, as McDaniel and the Dolphins executed a gameplan perfectly and leaned on the run (121 yards and 2 TD for Raheem Mostert) despite all of last week's success airing it out. True contenders have to win in multiple different fashions, and McDaniel showed that his team can grind out the clock and hold a lead when the situation calls for it against a great defense.

Week 2 Losers

Los Angeles Chargers: The Charlie Brown of NFL teams was at it again Sunday, letting the Titans march 82 yards down the field late in the fourth quarter to take the lead. While the Chargers did force overtime with a 33-yard field goal, the Bolts went 3-and-out on their first possession and gave up an easy game-winning drive to lose the game. Coming off a brutal 27-0 blown lead in the playoffs last year and now 0-2 with two fourth-quarter leads squandered, it's plenty fair to wonder just how many more chances head coach Brandon Staley gets before the franchise moves on.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Oof. It's an unenviable task to draw the Dallas Cowboys defense at any time, but in your first start of the season after being a backup is extra rough. Wilson was dreadful in the pocket in Week 2, going 12-for-27 with 3 interceptions and 3 sacks taken. There's no good news ahead, either: The Patriots, Chiefs, and Eagles are three of the next four matchups for Wilson, who looked completely overwhelmed Sunday.

Joe Burrow, QB, CIN: Burrow aggravated his calf injury in the Week 2 loss to the Ravens, which could spell disaster for Cincinnati's season. Burrow clearly hasn't been right through the first two weeks, throwing for just 304 yards across two games. This is a survivable stretch of the schedule for the Bengals (LAR, @TEN, @ARI, SEA) before a Bye in Week 7, and there should be serious consideration given to shutting Burrow down and letting their franchise QB heal completely and be right for the stretch run.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: The Raiders are going nowhere fast if they can't effectively run the ball, and the offensive line flat out isn't holding up early in the season. Josh Jacobs rushed for -2 yards on 9 carries against the Bills, bringing his season total to 46 yards on 28 carries. Jacobs may have some rust to shake off after sitting out all of the preseason in a contract dispute, but his blockers are failing him more than anything else.

Matt Eberflus, HC, CHI: Imagine having one of the best rushing quarterbacks in NFL history…and not calling designed runs for him. Justin Fields is far from blameless, but the Bears coaching staff isn't putting him in positions to succeed, either. A year after rushing for 1,143 yards, the Bears have called four designed runs for their quarterback through two games and have had multiple plays where receivers are running routes right on top of each other. It's almost unfathomable how unorganized and unimaginative the playcalling and overall offensive strategy in Chicago has been.

Reckless Safeties: Broncos safety Kareem Jackson and Bills safety Taylor Rapp should have both faced suspensions for blatantly illegal helmet-to-helmet hits on vulnerable receivers, knocking out Logan Thomas and Davante Adams with concussions. You can empathize with defensive players given all the protections in place for skill players, but both of these hits weren't even close to borderline acceptable in today's NFL.

Week 2 Loser (but really a winner)

Arizona Cardinals: Collapse for Caleb! This was close to the perfect tank game for Arizona: lots of scoring, lots of value-raising performances by movable veterans, and none of that pesky winning that stops a team from collecting a top rookie in the draft. No one really knows what the Cardinals are going to do with Kyler Murray when he's ready to return, but the Cardinals seem primed for a hard reset…especially after watching the 2023 NFL rookies light up Week 2.