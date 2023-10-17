Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season featured a lot of low-scoring games, but the kickers were major beneficiaries of drives stalling out and teams being unable to capitalize in the red zone. Which kickers in fantasy football should you start for Week 7? Let's check in with kicker situations around the league with the fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

While you're always going to keep valuable kickers like Tyler Bass or Jake Elliott when they aren't on a Bye week, streaming at the kicker position is a viable option as well. Weather is going to start making a difference in the winter months, so rostering a kicker who plays in a dome can help you avoid some potential wind and conditions issues whenever possible.

Here are a few games where we can target kickers in the Week 7 fantasy football kicker rankings:

Chiefs-Chargers: 48.5 total projected points

Dolphins-Eagles: 51.5 total projected points

All four of these kickers should be rostered and started in fantasy football leagues, as there are multiple low-scoring games on the slate and these are four of the best offenses in the league.

On to the rest of the kicker rankings for Week 7…

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs DET)

2. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs MIA)

3. Harrison Butker, KC (vs LAC)

4. Tyler Bass, BUF (@ NE)

5. Brett Maher, LAR (vs PIT)

6. Jake Moody, SF (@ MIN)

7. Jason Sanders, MIA (@ PHI)

8. Jason Myers, SEA (vs ARI)

9. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ KC)

10. Daniel Carlson, LV (@ CHI)

11. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (@ IND)

12. Brandon McManus, JAX (@ NO)

Week 7 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Notes

Checking in at the top of the fantasy kicker rankings is the one true kicker king, Justin Tucker, who gets a dome matchup against a Lions defense that has been stingy in the red zone…Jake Elliott bombed last week, but he's been a field goal kicking machine for Philly so far this season and the scoreboard might break with two explosive offenses going head to head in this one…Harrison Butker was the primary beneficiary last week of Kansas City's offense sputtering in the red zone, as he drained four field goals and connecting on two kicks from beyond 50+ yards. He's pretty good…

Tyler Bass managers should keep an eye on the weather, but Buffalo should be able to score at ease against a Patriots defense that lost its two best defenders two weeks ago…Jake Moody may have missed the game-winner, but getting his big leg in a dome against a significantly worse defense this week should create plenty of opportunities…Brett Maher has already attempted 20 field goals on the year, so anyone getting that many chances should be an easy weekly start, even if Pittsburgh's defense is solid…

Jason Sanders will always get you some points on extra points in Miami's high-powered offense, so he's a favorite kicker option because of his elevated floor. Eagles-Dolphins should be a shootout…Jason Myers is an underrated kicker option, as Seattle's offense should be in scoring position all day against the Cardinals…There's always some fear of teams getting too far behind against the Chiefs, but they haven't been blowing the doors off teams so far this season and the projected point total makes Cameron Dicker a kicker we can start in Week 7…

Dustin Hopkins should be busy for a Browns offense that will happily settle for whatever points they can get, knowing the defense is going to hold teams down on the other end. The dome setting doesn't hurt either…Daniel Carlson has a leg big enough to kick through Windy City wind and the Bears are crumbling before our very eyes…Brandon McManus closes out the rankings for a Jaguars offense on the rise against a Saints team that doesn't let up touchdowns all that often.