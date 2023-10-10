Fantasy football is well underway now, and as we enter Week 6 of the season, owners should have a good idea of what their team looks like. The running back position is always filled with turnover, and that has been the case once again this season, as the rankings from Week 1 and the rankings from Week 6 look vastly different. So with more big football games on the horizon, let's take a look at our Week 6 fantasy football running backs rankings, and see who should be in your starting lineups this week.

Top Running Backs Week 6

As has been the case all season long, Christian McCaffrey is leading the way at the running back spot. It's telling that when McCaffrey scores 13.8 points in a game that many view it as a down week for him, but that's what happens when you average 30 fantasy points per game in the first four weeks of the season. Until further notice, McCaffrey is leading the way at the running back spot.

Behind McCaffrey is Austin Ekeler, assuming that he can actually suit up in Week 6. Ekeler hasn't played since Week 1 thanks to an ankle injury he suffered in that game, but he was his usual self to open the season when he racked up 26.4 points. Ekeler's injury status is worth keeping an eye on, but if he's healthy, he should have a big game in store in his return.

After McCaffrey and Ekeler, Kyren Williams, Tony Pollard, Alvin Kamara, and Josh Jacobs round out the top of the table in the running back department. Both guys are receiving tons of volume on the ground and in the air, and have ample opportunities to punch home touchdowns as well. If you have any of these guys, expect big things from them in Week 6.

Top Sleeper Running Backs Week 6

Of course, not everyone is blessed with having top tier running backs at their disposal, which makes it important to pick out sleeper players when you can. One guy who is probably in line for a massive outing in Week 6 is Alexander Mattison, thanks to the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Chicago Bears, and the fact that Justin Jefferson is headed to the injured reserve. Mattison has been iffy at times to start the season, but he's in line for a big day against the Bears.

Another sleeper who is actually a sneaky good play in Week 6 is Jerome Ford. With Nick Chubb out for the rest of the season, Ford has taken over the Cleveland Browns lead running back role, and is receiving a lot of volume out of the backfield. Playing against the San Francisco 49ers isn't exactly a favorable matchup, but Ford should have goal-line touches and PPR value in this game.

The final sleeper who could be in for the biggest breakout outing of the week (assuming he can actually take the field) is Roschon Johnson. Johnson has looked solid while splitting time with Khalil Herbert out of the Chicago Bears backfield to open the season, but if he can suit up for this game, he will have the lead role to himself, and if you need someone to fill in your FLEX spot, he seems like the perfect option.

Top Bust Running Backs Week 6

On the other end of the spectrum, avoiding busts who could tank your week is a big thing to keep an eye on as well. The biggest bust candidate of the week right now at running back seems to be Breece Hall, who is coming off a big game against the Denver Broncos. The problem with Hall is he's been reliant on big plays this season, and draws a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unless he can find his way into the endzone, Hall likely will have a quiet outing in Week 6.

After Hall, it's tough to look at Dameon Pierce's matchup against the New Orleans Saints and not label him a bust candidate. Pierce's season as a whole has been something of a bust, but he's getting a lot of carries out of the backfield for the Houston Texans, which could help him find his way eventually. Against a tough Saints front seven, though, it would be wise to look at someone other than Pierce in Week 6.

Another guy who falls in the same category as Pierce, Rachaad White is a borderline starter in Week 6 because of his matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a good start to the season, but they could be playing catch-up in this one, and if that's the case, White could have a quiet day, even though he's more than capable of making a contribution as a receiver out of the backfield.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 6

36. (35) Justice Hill, BAL (vs. CAR)

35. (36) Tyjae Spears, TEN (vs. BAL)

34. (33) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. WAS)

33. (34) Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. CAR)

32. (32) Gus Edwards, BAL (@ TEN)

31. (31) Javonte Williams, DEN (@ KC)

30. (30) Zack Moss, IND (@ JAX)

29. (29) Emari Demercado, ARI (@ LAR)

28. (28) Roschon Johnson, CHI (vs. MIN)

27. (25) Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (@ ATL)

26. (26) Miles Sanders, CAR (@ MIA)

25. (27) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ TB)

24. (23) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ JAX)

23. (24) Rachaad White, TB (vs. DET)

22. (22) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ LVR)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

21. (20) Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. SF)

20. (21) Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. NO)

19. (19) Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. PHI)

18. (18) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BAL)

17. (17) Alexander Mattison, MIN (@ CHI)

16. (16) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. SEA)

15. (15) James Cook, BUF (vs. NYG)

14. (14) Saquon Barkley, NYG (@ BUF)

13. (13) David Montgomery, DET (@ TB)

12. (12) D'Andre Swift, PHI (@ NYJ)

11. (11) Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CAR)

10. (9) Kenneth Walker III, SEA (@ CIN)

9. (10) Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. WAS)

8. (8) Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. IND)

7. (7) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. DEN)

6. (5) Josh Jacobs, LVR (vs. NE)

5. (6) Alvin Kamara, NO (@HOU)

4. (4) Tony Pollard, DAL (@ LAC)

3. (3) Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. ARI)

2. (2) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL)

1. (1) Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ CLE)