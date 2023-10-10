We are five weeks into the 2023 NFL season, and by now, many fantasy football owners know what to make of their teams. While there's still a lot of football to play, the makeup of your team is set, and as always, the guy leading the charge is going to be your quarterback. The quarterback landscape has been especially rocky to start the season, but started to even out in Week 5 with some strong performances across the board, So heading into Week 6, let's dive into our fantasy football quarterback rankings and see who the top options for your lineups are.

Top Quarterbacks Week 6

Per usual, we are going to see a lot of the same top options leading the pack that have been doing so all season long in Week 6. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have been the top two quarterbacks all season long, and that is going to remain the same this time around. Following up behind them are Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Tua Tagovailoa, as these guys have all been solid so far this year.

Behind these guys, we have Justin Fields, who has finally woken up after a brutally slow start to the season. Kirk Cousins remains a volume monster thanks to the Minnesota Vikings continually playing from behind, although the loss of Justin Jefferson will surely hurt him a bit. Both of these guys are worth starting, but there's a bit more risk attached to their names than the five guys above.

Rounding out the top ten this week is Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Matthew Stafford. Herbert continually seems to get held back by the Los Angeles Chargers offense, but he's still a borderline top five quarterback regardless. Burrow finally put together a strong outing in Week 5 after an awful start to the year, and with Cooper Kupp back in the fold, Stafford's fantasy football stock is trending upwards as we head into Week 6.

Top Sleeper Quarterbacks Week 6

Of course, if you don't have a top quarterback, you are likely scanning the waiver wire for sleeper options that could have a big game in Week 6. The previously mentioned Stafford is probably the best sleeper option, as he's only rostered in 34.2 percent of leagues (per ESPN), has a dominant top duo in Kupp and Puka Nacua, and has a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on the calendar.

Another guy that fantasy football owners are just continually ignoring for whatever reason is C.J. Stroud, who has been on fire to start his rookie campaign. He struggled in Week 5 against a tough Atlanta Falcons defense, but prior to that, he had posted three straight outings with at least 20 fantasy points. The New Orleans Saints defense is tough, but Stroud has been throwing the football a lot, and that should continue moving forward.

Finally, one of the more polarizing sleeper options of the week is Russell Wilson. Yes, the Denver Broncos offense remains a complete mess, but Wilson has had solid outings in games where he is playing from behind, and that could very well end up happening against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson shouldn't be your first choice under center in Week 6, but if you find yourself running out of options, he could be in for a big outing against Kansas City.

Top Bust Quarterbacks Week 6

Of course, there are also a handful of guys that could flame out for you this week, and it's important to keep an eye on them in the event that happens. In the top ten, both Cousins and Herbert seem like risky plays, as Cousins could struggle without Jefferson even though he's going up against a porous Chicago Bears defense, and Herbert draws a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, although he could be rejoined by Austin Ekeler, who hasn't played since Week 1.

Brock Purdy is going to be a popular starting option in Week 6 after he torched the Cowboys in Week 5, but given the flexible nature of the San Francisco 49ers offense, he's always going to be tough to truly rely on as a starter. The Cleveland Browns have been really good against quarterbacks in the fantasy football world this season, and it could end up leading to a big day on the ground for Christian McCaffrey instead.

And then on the other side of the ball in this matchup, we have Deshaun Watson, who is the guy who should really be avoided at all costs in this one. The 49ers defense is lethal, and even if Watson plays, he's dealing with a strange shoulder injury that caused him to sit out Cleveland's last game back in Week 4. Watson is always a risky play, but against San Fran, he shouldn't come anywhere near your starting lineup.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 6

24. Sam Howell, WAS (@ATL)

23. Derek Carr, NO (@ HOU)

22. Bryce Young, CAR (@ MIA)

21. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. WAS)

20. Jared Goff, DET (@ TB)

19. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. SF)

18. Joshua Dobbs, ARI (@ LAR)

17. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ LAC)

16. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. DET)

15. Brock Purdy, SF (@ CLE)

14. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. NO)

13. Russell Wilson, DEN (@ KC)

12. Geno Smith, SEA (@ CIN)

11. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)

10. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)

9. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SEA)

8. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL)

7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (@ CHI)

6. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIN)

5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ TEN)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ NYJ)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYG)

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN)