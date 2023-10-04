Running backs are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which running backs should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Running backs have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 5 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several running backs to start and several to sit in Week 5.

Running Backs to Start in Week 5:

Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. DEN)

If you're looking for a running back to start in Week 5, Breece Hall of the New York Jets could be a great option against the Denver Broncos. According to New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Breece Hall will no longer have a limited workload as the team heads into their Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This means that Hall could see more touches and have a greater opportunity to produce.

The Broncos have the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the league, allowing 176 yards per game, and through four games, Hall is averaging 6.56 yards per carry and is top five in evaded tackles per touch and yards per touch. In Week 4, Hall looked as good as he has all season and is getting healthier. This suggests that he may be poised for a breakout game in Week 5.

One of the best plays of the week. Bryan Cook somehow tackling Breece Hall to prevent an 80-yard TD pic.twitter.com/sbTZ126QQl — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) October 4, 2023

Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. CHI)

Brian Robinson Jr. is a must-start running back in fantasy football this week against the Chicago Bears. Robinson has been productive with his touches this season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns. He has also been the Commanders' lead back, with Antonio Gibson taking a backseat in the offense. With the Bears having the 25th-ranked rushing defense in the league, allowing 128.5 yards per game Robinson should have a ton of running room throughout this entire game.

I expect Robinson to have a much bigger role in the offense against the Bears. The Commanders will likely be looking to run the ball a lot to control the clock and keep the Bears' offense off the field. Robinson should be able to find success against a struggling Bears run defense.

David Montgomery, DET (vs. CAR)

If you're looking for a running back to start in Week 5, David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions could be a great option against the Carolina Panther's porous run defense. The Panthers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league, allowing 136.3 yards per game which should give Montgomery tons of space to run north to south through the running lanes against the defense.

Montgomery has been productive with his touches this season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns. He has also been the Lions' lead back, with Jahmyr Gibbs taking a backseat in the offense. Even though Gibbs is still a part of this offense, it is Montgomery who has been doing the heavy lifting just like Jamaal Williams did last season with D'Andre Swift. The touches will be there for Montgomery on Sunday and he certainly will make the most of them as he has been all season long thus far.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Start ‘Em: James Cook, BUF (vs. JAC) and Raheem Mostart, MIA (vs NYG)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 5:

Miles Sanders, CAR (@ DET)

If you're looking for a running back to sit in Week 5, Miles Sanders of the Carolina Panthers could be a risky option against the Detroit Lions. The Lions have the top-ranked run defense in the league, allowing only 60.8 yards per game. Sanders has been losing playing time to Chuba Hubbard and played a season-low 43% of the snaps in Week 4. Also, Sanders is dealing with a groin injury which has been hindering his efficiency as of late which could have him succeed more touches to Hubbard this week as well.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NO)

Rhamondre Stevenson is a risky fantasy play in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have the 4th-ranked run defense in the league, allowing only 77.5 yards per game and no touchdowns on the season to opposing running backs. Derrick Henry had the best game against the Saints last week with just 13.9 PPR points and Stevenson's lack of involvement in the passing game really hinders his chances of having a good game. Also, Ezekiel Elliott is still there taking away snaps and touches from Stevenson really putting him in a bind come this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

Dameon Pierce, HOU (@ ATL)

While Dameon Pierce is coming off his best start in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers where he had 24 carries for 81 yards and one catch for 27 yards he has a tough matchup on paper on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs and have yet to give up a touchdown to the position. Also, the Texan's offensive line is just getting back some of their starters and their may be some growing pains as they get back into game shape against a stout front seven of the Atlanta Falcons. Curb your expectations and keep Pierce on your bench for Week 5.

Sit 'em: Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN) and Najee Harris, PIT (vs. BAL)

In conclusion, having dynamic running backs is of utmost importance in fantasy football. When looking ahead to Week 5 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Breece Hall, Brian Robinson, and David Montgomery in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Miles Sanders, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Dameon Pierce. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your running back selections!