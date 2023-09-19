Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, so it's time to take a look at the fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. With Kansas Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews both back in the fold, and both scoring touchdowns in Week 2, the top of the tight end rankings have returned to more of what was expected before the season started.

Which tight end matchups can you exploit, and which should you run away from? We'll answer those questions with the fantasy tight end rankings for Week 3, but first, let's take a look at potential tight end streaming options and the best FanDuel plays for Week 3.

Week 3 Tight End Streaming Options

Durham Smythe, MIA (vs DEN): Through two weeks, Smythe has played 98.5 percent of his team's snaps, the highest number of any tight end in the league, and has received 10 targets. Running that many routes in an explosive offense is eventually going to lead to some substantial fantasy production, and this feels like the week. The Broncos allow the 8th most points to fantasy tight ends so far this season and this could be a shootout.

Adam Trautman, DEN (@ MIA): Trautman is the tight end to have in Denver with Greg Dulcich out, despite his goose egg last week against the Commanders. The Dolphins are a great spot to get back on track, as Miami is allowing 16.5 points per game so far this season to the tight end position in what should be a high-scoring game. Through two weeks, the Broncos lead the league in points per drive, so you'd be wise to get a piece of this offense before this matchup.

Week 3 Best FanDuel Plays

T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs LAC) – FD $7500: Hockenson has been on an incredible run since joining the Vikings last year. In his 13 games played with Minnesota, he's set a 111-reception full-season pace. Clearly a favorite of Kirk Cousins, Hockenson could be the top tight end play of the week in what should be another shootout against the Chargers.

Taysom Hill, NO (@ GB) – FD $5500: It's always wise to take advantage of this fantasy cheat code when his number is called, and with Jamaal Williams exiting Monday night's matchup against the Panthers, and Alvin Kamara still suspended, it could be Taysom Time in New Orleans once again after he racked up 75 rushing yards in Carolina. Green Bay was just gashed on the ground to the tune of 211 rushing yards allowed, so Hill is more than just a touchdown prayer in this matchup.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs LAC)

2. Travis Kelce, KC (vs CHI)

3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs IND)

4. Darren Waller, NYG (@ SF)

5. George Kittle, SF (vs NYG)

6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs HOU)

7. Taysom Hill, NO (@ GB)

8. Hunter Henry, NE (@ NYJ)

9. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ DET)

10. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ TB)

11. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs DAL)

12. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs ATL)

13. David Njoku, CLE (vs TEN)

14. Juwan Johnson, NO (@ GB)

15. Pat Freirmuth, PIT (vs LV)

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight Rankings End Notes

T.J. Hockenson takes the top spot in a high-scoring game where both teams should throw the ball a ton…Travis Kelce is a great option, as usual, but there's some concern the Chiefs get up big early and take their foot off the gas…Mark Andrews is a good bet to score once again as the only real red zone option Lamar Jackson has…No Saquon Barkley for the Giants should result in a lot of Darren Waller targets, but pure volume may be the only real hope here…George Kittle has taken a backseat two San Francisco's other pass catchers thus far, but a red zone reward feels imminent…The Jags are going to angry and chucking it all over the field against an outmatched Texans team after putting up 9 points last week, and Evan Engram‘s 13 targets thus far should equate to major points soon…

The aforementioned Taysom Hill is as good of a touchdown bet as anyone at the position, and his floor will be much higher than usual…That's now 13 targets through two weeks for Hunter Henry, and you attack the Jets pass D over the middle instead of outside where Sauce Gardner lives… Kyle Pitts and Dallas Goedert only have eight targets a piece through the first two weeks, so temper expectations despite the good matchups…Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with 18 targets and a whopping 30.5 percent team target share, so don't get hung up on his 77 total yards…You can't trust rookie tight ends further than you can throw them, but Sam LaPorta has 11 targets through two weeks and is developing chemistry quickly with Jared Goff…

David Njoku won't always have to chip block against T.J. Watt, and the Browns should air it out more with no Nick Chubb against a Titans team that is vulnerable through the air…Juwan Johnson is off to a a slow start, but here's guessing that the Saints get him more involved around the red zone given Derek Carr's struggles there…Pat Freirmuth has a measly 6.8% target share so far, but you'd have to imagine there are better days ahead with Diontae Johnson out and the Raiders giving up the fifth most points to tight ends so far this season…