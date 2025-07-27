The fantasy baseball regular season is winding down, making the waiver wire even more important. Plus, the MLB trade deadline will change the fantasy baseball landscape, with some contenders getting better. The playoffs are right around the corner, and you need the best possible team to make the dance. We've got you covered with the Week 18 waiver wire pickups.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. That, however, could change quickly with the trade deadline approaching. You may have missed the boat with Ryan McMahon and Josh Naylor before they landed with playoff teams. But some of these guys are getting launched into pennant races in both leagues.

Which players should you pick up for the week?

Top fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 18

Addison Barger, Toronto 3B/OF (Rostered: 31.4%)

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball after their recent series win over the New York Yankees. Barger has been a big reason why. In the 23 games before the All-Star Break, he had an .875 OPS with six homers and 18 RBI, helping Toronto pick up 15 wins. That has continued after the break with an .829 OPS and seven RBI in nine games.

Barger also gives your fantasy baseball team some positional versatility, which is always important. Even if the Blue Jays make a big trade before the deadline, Barger will still find his way into the lineup. They are going to be in a division race for the rest of the season, making their hottest hand a player to pick up in fantasy.

David Bednar, Pittsburgh RP (Rostered: 35.6%)

The Pittsburgh Pirates will almost certainly sell off pieces at the MLB trade deadline, and closer David Bednar should be one of them. He has had a great season, with a 2.19 ERA and 16 saves in 41 appearances. If he gets dealt to a contender, fantasy baseball managers will flock to the waiver wire to scoop him up. If you do it now, it could help you win your league.

Bednar has been connected to just about every division leader and Wild Card contender ahead of July 31. Every team needs bullpen help, and Bednar should be one of the best ones available. Picking him up now helps your team get saves and maybe holds, depending on where he goes, for the stretch run.

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta C (Rostered: 10.7%)

The Atlanta Braves will be selling at the MLB trade deadline thanks to a dreadful start to the season. Despite reports that catcher Sean Murphy is off the table, anything can change in the final minutes. Right now, rookie catcher Drake Baldwin is not playing every day. One good offer from a contender could change that. Pick him up in fantasy baseball, and it could work out as a league-winning move.

Even if the Braves do not trade Murphy, Baldwin could help your team down the stretch. The rookie has an .857 OPS and 15 RBI in July. With Atlanta out of the playoff hunt, they should be playing the rookie more as the season winds down.

Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees SP (Rostered: 6.3%)

In two MLB starts, Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler has been solid. He has allowed five runs in 10.1 innings, working out of trouble on multiple occasions in a big game against the Blue Jays. He could be traded for a veteran starter at the deadline, giving him even more run with a worse team. Or, he could make two starts for the Yankees this week against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins. Either way, he is a solid fantasy baseball pickup.

Once this week is over, it is every manager's choice what to do with Schlittler. You can dump him for next week's streamer, or you can keep him around for the stretch run. At 24 years old, he's a great choice as a keeper and could be in your rotation for years to come.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado OF (Rostered: 6.4%)

Among players still on the Colorado Rockies, Mickey Moniak is one of the few worth picking up in fantasy baseball. He was cut by the Angels and signed with the Rockies this offseason and has been solid. He has a career-high .273 batting average and .870 OPS. Moniak will also set his career high in RBI in the next few games. If the Rockies are committed to the teardown, Moniak could be on the way out. And if not, he should get a ton of at-bats moving forward.

The former number one overall pick is not going to win your league. But he could help you get through an injury or just a tough time with your fantasy baseball outfield.