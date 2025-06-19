The Fantasy Baseball season is rolling right along, and your championship could be won on the waiver wire. The Yankees' offense has been frozen solid for a week now, which may have you contemplating some changes. Or maybe one of your players is getting at-bats taken by Rafael Devers in San Francisco. We have the best available hitters and pitchers on your fantasy baseball waiver wire that you should pick up.

Best fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 13

J.P. Crawford, Seattle SS (Rostered: 13.7%)

Shortstop has been a difficult offensive position to nail this year, but JP Crawford could be your fantasy baseball answer. The Mariners have been carried offensively by Cal Raleigh, but Crawford has done his part. Entering Thursday's action, he is hitting .294 with six homers and 29 RBIs. Crawford has also been walking a lot, which can help with runs scored in category leagues.

A year after two shortstops were in the MVP chase, the position has not provided elite offense this season. Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt aren't available in your league, but you can get close to their production in category leagues with Crawford. It may not last forever, as the Mariners' offense has been decidedly mediocre in past years, but for now, it's worth a pickup.

Chad Patrick, Milwaukee SP (Rostered: 10.5%)

Fantasy baseball is often about getting the most talented players on your team at the right times. But sometimes, it is about finding the right matchups and exploiting them. That should be done with Brewers starter Chad Patrick, who is slated to make two starts this week. His first comes against the Pirates on Monday, and his second would be against the Rockies. That is the perfect situation to pick up an unknown pitcher as your streamer

The Brewers have been hot recently, winning 13 of their last 20 games and jumping into playoff contention. Patrick has been more off and on, as he has allowed nine runs in ten innings in his last two outings. In the four outings before that, he allowed four runs in 21.1 innings. With the Rockies and Pirates' offense as his next opponents, this is the time to pick him up.

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee OF (Rostered: 23.8%)

Staying in Milwaukee, Sal Frelick would be a great addition to a lot of fantasy baseball outfields. His solid defense won't translate into your lineup, but his 14 stolen bases and .289 average will. Frelick would be a great addition if you already have a steady home-run hitter in your outfield. If you drafted Corbin Carroll thinking he was going to steal this year, Frelick would be a great piece to pair with him to get those steals while benefiting from Carroll's homers.

Unfortunately for fantasy baseball managers, the Brewers series against the Rockies is not in Colorado next weekend. They are also going to face Paul Skenes in the final game of their series against the Pirates. But the offensive upside is still there for Frelick, so he is worth a pickup.

Marcelo Mayer, Boston SS/3b (Rostered: 8.8%)

The Red Sox sent a message to their fans and fantasy baseball managers this week. They are going to play their young prospects at the MLB level. While there is no guarantee they actually succeed, a flyer on Marcelo Mayer could be worth a shot. With Devers gone and Alex Bregman hurt, Mayer should get a lot of playing time in the immediate future. And if it works out, he could be a keeper candidate as you ride your fantasy baseball team into the future.

Mayer ended the Mariners series this week with hits in consecutive games, including his fourth homer. The former fourth-overall pick has a lot of hype around him and should be a part of the Red Sox for a long time. Fantasy baseball managers should take note, as everyday at-bats are always good to have on your bench.

Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels SS (Rostered: 32%)

If shortstop has been a tough offensive position for you in fantasy baseball, then you need Zach Neto on your squad. He entered Thursday's action with a .270 average, ten homers, and 12 steals. Those numbers from a shortstop in any scoring method will absolutely help you make the playoffs. There have been so many disappointing seasons at shortstop that Neto is worth a waiver wire pickup.

The Angels have also had a disappointing season, but are coming off a series win in The Bronx against the Yankees. That could put the Halos on the right track heading into a new week, with the Red Sox and Nationals coming to town. Neto has been much better against righty pitchers than lefties, so finding someone who can play while Garrett Crochet pitches on Tuesday could be the best way to use the Angels' shortstop.