The 2025 MLB All-Star Break is over, and fantasy baseball is back. If you have Kyle Schwarber or Paul Skenes, you probably wish the innings from Atlanta counted. But Jazz Chisholm Jr managers are certainly glad they don't. But now, it's time to look at our first full week of fantasy baseball since the break and who you should scoop off your waiver wire.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN's fantasy baseball leagues. That means while your leaguemates are watching The Open or sunbathing on the beach, you can be winning your league. The waiver wire is going to be where your league is decided, so make sure you get there before these solid options are still available.

The fantasy baseball playoffs are closer than you think. Pick up these waiver wire options to lock in your spot.

Top fantasy baseball waiver wire options for Week 17

Nick Kurtz, Athletics 1b (Rostered: 26.4%)

The Athletics finished the first half in last place in the American League West, but not because of their offense. All-Star Brent Rooker is not the only player crushing it in Sacramento. Rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz is challenging teammate Jacob Wilson for Rookie of the Year honors and could be on your fantasy baseball team now.

In his final nine games before the break, Kurtz hit five homers with 12 RBIs and a 1.385 OPS. Coming back from the break, he has five hits in nine at-bats with three RBI. While that pace is nearly impossible to maintain, the first baseman can be a solid piece for your team down the stretch and into next season. The ball is flying at Sutter Health Park, so take advantage while you can.

Sean Manaea, New York Mets SP (Rostered: 35.2%)

The Mets have dealt with incredible starting pitching injuries, but welcomed Sean Manaea back just before the break. After one relief appearance, he was ready to start in their first game out of the break. In his first start of the season on Friday, Manaea threw four innings of one-run ball against the Reds. That makes him a great candidate for a pickup from your fantasy baseball waiver wire.

Manaea was the ace of the Mets' staff on their run to the NLCS last year. They should lean on him and his fresh arm in the second half, especially after losing Griffin Canning to an Achilles injury. Manaea could bring your fantasy baseball team a solid start every week down the stretch, including during the postseason, while the Mets are in a division race.

Shane Baz, Tampa Bay SP (Rostered: 48.1%)

Shane Baz will make his first start since the All-Star Break on Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox. That is usually a beneficial matchup for pitchers, so it is a good opportunity to pick up some solid innings early in the week. Assuming Baz makes a second start, it would be on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.

Baz got off to a great start this season, but has struggled of late. Fantasy baseball managers may have benefited from his 2.45 ERA in five starts in April. But as the summer heated up in Tampa, Baz's ERA went up. His season mark is 4.17, good enough for an ERA+ of 96. He has not faced the White Sox this year, so it should be a good outing for Baz.

Adrian Houser, Chicago White Sox SP (Rostered: 25.3%)

Because of their dismal record, there are not many White Sox players worth picking up in fantasy baseball. But since returning from injury, Adrian Houser has been one of them. His 1.89 ERA in 10 starts has been good enough for five wins, even considering Chicago's poor offense. The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and the White Sox could move Houser. That would make him even more valuable for fantasy managers, so pick him up now.

In Houser's final three starts before the break, he threw 22 innings and allowed just one run. Despite missing the beginning of the season with an injury, Houser has been the best pitcher this year on the Southside. With free agency coming this winter, he is a prime target for a trade.

Romy Gonzalez, Boston INF (Rostered: 14.5%)

The Red Sox went into the break on a ten-game winning streak. Part of that was because of Romy Gonzalez, who hit .423 with a 1.333 OPS in the seven games he played during the streak. In his one game since the break, he went hitless. With positional versatility, a low claim rate, and a playoff race pending, Gonzalez is a great option for your fantasy baseball team.

This pickup is mostly for your bench, especially if Gonzalez's hot streak continues. He is not going to steal bases, making him slightly less valuable in category leagues. But for someone who can spell your first, second, and third baseman, Gonzalez is a solid bet on the fantasy baseball waiver wire.