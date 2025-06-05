June is here, and your fantasy baseball season is rolling right along. As we reach the halfway point of the regular season, it may be time to consider some wholesale changes for your squad. With players like Hunter Goodman and Sandy Alcantara available, your team can get better this week. Here are the top fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 11.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. Those are the types of pickups that can change your season and give you the advantage over your league mates. Last week, picking Chandler Simpson off your waiver wire seemed like a good move. The Rays inexplicably sent him to the minor leagues a few days later. Just goes to show that fantasy is a daily investment, and you have to scour that waiver wire.

Top fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Hunter Goodman, Colorado C/OF (Rostered: 40.3%)

It's time to say some positive things about the Colorado Rockies! They won their first series of the season and went on their first winning streak of the season by beating the Marlins. Hunter Goodman was a huge reason why, with three RBIs in Game 1 and a game-winning homer in Game 2. He is one of the few players worth having from the Rockies on your fantasy baseball team. His positional versatility is nice, as he can play the outfield too, but his offense from the catcher position is strong.

Goodman is in his third season and is already having a career year. He has never played more than 70 games in a season, and has suited up in 59 so far this year. He has ten homers already this year, closing in on his career high of 13. The longevity proof is not in the pudding yet, but Goodman is a good addition at this point.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami SP (Rostered: 42.2%)

Sandy Alcantara has been absolutely brutal on the field and in fantasy baseball this year. He has an 8.47 ERA through 11 starts coming off Tommy John surgery. The Marlins are terrible, as they lost a series to the Rockies, but Alcantara is worth a pickup this week. He is scheduled to start on Monday against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates and should get a second start against the Rays.

The Marlins need better starts out of Alcantara for the future of their team. No, there is no hope that they can make the playoffs this year. But if he turns it around, they may be able to trade him this year and get a bevy of prospects. He was once a unanimous Cy Young winner and could always turn it around.

Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee 1b (Rostered 15.2%)

The Brewers are one of the hottest teams in the league, even after a loss to the Reds on Tuesday. They swept the Red Sox and Phillies to bounce back into playoff contention. Pitchers are coming back, and the Brewers can get hot. Rhys Hoskins hit two homers in his return to Philly and should ride that momentum into another week. Fantasy baseball managers should pick him up to slide him into your first base role.

Hoskins plays first base, which has not been as strong of a fantasy baseball position this year as it has been in other years. Despite poor play last year and a season-ending injury that ended his run in Philly, he's turned it around this year. There are no other first-base options on Milwaukee, so Hoskins is their everyday first baseman and could be yours, too.

Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels SS (Rostered: 28.7%)

The Angels have not been spectacular this year, but there are fantasy baseball players on every MLB team, no matter how bad. For the Halos, Zach Neto has been awesome and should be your fantasy shortstop. He has been hitting for power, stealing bases, and knocking in runs. The shortstop position has not been as strong this year, with a tough start from Gunnar Henderson and a brutal stretch from CJ Abrams.

The Angels host the Mariners and the Athletics this week, which should lead to some solid matchups for Neto. Seattle has strong pitchers, but they have been dealing with injuries. And the A's are on a miserable run of losses that make the Angels look like superstars.

Camilo Doval, San Francisco RP (Rostered: 31.6%)

The Rockies are terrible, as previously mentioned, so any time you can snag a pitcher about to face them, you should. That is the Giants this week, and they need the wins to keep up in the NL West. Camilo Doval has holds and saves on his resume this year and could be a valuable piece for your fantasy baseball bullpen moving forward. Plus, what better way to help your team ERA and WHIP than facing the Rockies?

The Giants finish the week with a series against the Dodgers, so Doval may be a mid-week cut for some people. But just one good outing can help move your team into a better position for the week.