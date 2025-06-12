If your fantasy baseball team is struggling, it's time to make some big changes. Struggling players may turn it around, but you don't have the time to wait around anymore. MLB teams are looking at the trade deadline, so you should be looking at the waiver wire. The regular season is over halfway through, and the postseason is closer than it appears. Which hitters and pitchers on the waiver wire can help your fantasy baseball team this week?

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. While your rivals think their team is good enough, you can make significant improvements to get on the right track. Some of the top teams in the league are playing basement dwellers this week, which provides a great opportunity for your fantasy team. Who should you add?

Fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 12

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers 3b (Rostered: 46.8%)

The Dodgers are continuing a brutal stretch of their schedule with four more games against the Padres to start next week. Muncy has been hot through their tough stretch, which includes series against the Mets and Yankees. Since May 23, he has a .327 batting average with six homers, 16 RBIs, and two stolen bases to top it off. Muncy has been key to the Dodgers' recent success, and that should continue.

After hosting the Padres for four games, the Dodgers play host to the Washington Nationals over the weekend. That should be a favorable matchup for Muncy and the entire LA offense. Locking Muncy into your fantasy baseball team now is trusting that his early-season slump is over. His recent success should be enough to do just that.

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees SP (Rostered: 17.2%)

Clarke Schmidt's ERA is back below 4.00 after a great start Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. But the young Yankees pitcher has been pitching deep into games lately, which is key for fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups. With starts scheduled against the Angels and Orioles at home, Schmidt should be able to pick up some strikeouts and a win for your team.

Schmidt had his best start of the season against the Angels in May, hurling six shutout innings in Anaheim. He has not faced the Orioles yet, but their offense has been sputtering all season long. These are two starts that should go well for Schmidt and the Yankees, so make it a positive for your fantasy baseball team.

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City 1b/OF (Rostered: 39.3%)

The Royals called up their top prospect, Jac Caglianone, last week amid a tough run for their offense. He went 7-29 on the road trip and added his first hit in Kansas City on Tuesday against the Yankees. Kansas City is going to be relying on Caglianone to help their offense, so expect him to get plenty of at-bats. As a young player, he is also a great option for managers in keeper leagues.

The Royals are on the road against the Rangers and Padres, which will be a tough stretch for the rookie. For all of Texas's problems, they have one of the best rotations in baseball. And the Padres have a flamethrowing bullpen. If he can make his way through next week with solid numbers, everyone will be flocking to the waiver wire. Jump out ahead and grab him now.

Willi Castro, Minnesota UTIL (Rostered: 26.3%)

The Twins have cooled off of late, but not because of Willi Castro. His offense has been tremendous in recent weeks, which makes him a great fantasy baseball option. In his last 22 games, he is hitting .352 with a 1.080 OPS. Add that to his positional versatility, and Castro could lift you to a playoff appearance.

The Twins hit the road for sets against the Astros and Reds. As a switch-hitter, Castro should take advantage of the Crawford Boxes in Houston and a hitter-friendly park in Cincinnati. Even though the Twins got off to a miserable start, they have not let up of late. That could continue, and if it does, Castro will be at the center of it.

Austin Wells, New York Yankees C (Rostered: 46.4%)

The Yankees have lost some games lately, but mostly due to poor bullpen performances. Their offense has been sensational, and Austin Wells has been a reason why. He picked up five RBIs in Monday's win over the Royals and four RBIs in Saturday's loss against the Red Sox. If he can spread out the production and keep raking at the bottom of the order, Wells could be a massive fantasy baseball catcher moving forward.

Despite a poor start to the season, Wells is worth a waiver wire pickup. While Shea Langeliers is on the injured list, the catcher position will take a big offensive hit. The Yankees' second-year backstop could be your answer behind the plate for the foreseeable future.