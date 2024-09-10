Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is complete, and you at least have a general idea for how your fantasy football roster is shaping up. Whether you need additions at QB, WR, or anywhere else, our Week 2 waiver wire pickups can help.

There were plenty of unfortunate injuries that hit your fantasy squads after Week 1, as Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, and others went down. Depth is the name of the game in fantasy football, and our weekly waiver wire pickup articles will hopefully help you overcome any early-season holes your roster(s) may have.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters (except for one player), making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. With the start of the 2024 NFL season here, try your best to button up some fringe concerns on your roster before the first week begins.

Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers

37.5% Rostered

With the surprising news that Christian McCaffrey was missing Monday Night Football due to injury, Jordan Mason was handed the opportunity for his first career NFL start. In a convincing win over the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers leaned on Mason early and often, and he delivered.

Turning in 28 carries for 147 yards and a score likely wasn't on many people's bingo cards, but Mason showed that he absolutely deserves a role moving forward. With rumors floating about McCaffrey potentially missing Week 2 as well, Mason could earn himself another start, this time against a below-average Minnesota Vikings offense.

2. WR Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

14.8% Rostered

The second top option on our Week 2 waiver wire pickups list, Demarcus Robinson, will likely see an uptick in his role with the injury to Puka Nacua. A re-aggravation of an offseason knee injury has landed Nacua on the injured reserve (IR) list, sidelining the second-year pro for at least four games.

In the meantime, that open WR2 role alongside Cooper Kupp will need to be filled by Robinson and/or Tyler Johnson, with the nod going to Robinson. Robinson’s first year with the Rams ended on a high note, producing games of double-digit fantasy points (PPR format) in five of the final six games of the year.

Week 2 may have a bit of growing pains for Robinson as he moves into a bigger role, but having earned seven targets against the Lions makes it seem like he is in for a fantasy-relevant workload moving forward.

3. TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

9.8% Rostered

There is a caveat attached to the top tight end target in our Week 2 waiver wire pickups, as TE isn’t typically a key position in standard/point-per-reception (PPR) league formats. While Isaiah Likely finished as the TE1 this week, he isn’t even the TE1 on his team.

With questions surrounding the health of Mark Andrews after his offseason car accident, Likely and Andrews both shared the field in Baltimore’s loss to the Chiefs. Likely earns the headlines from that contest, but Andrews actually out-snapped Likely (59-53) in an offense that was heavily reliant on two TE sets.

This is all to say that while Likely is the top pick this week for pickups, don’t go and invest everything you can into him, not until a clearer picture is determined from the Baltimore depth chart.

4. WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals

1.6% Rostered

All the offseason hype surrounding rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. pushed pretty much every other receiver out of relevancy for fantasy football, so Greg Dortch had to make sure he reintroduced himself. Leading the Arizona offense in receptions (six) and receiving yards (47) in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills shouldn’t go unnoticed.

It has to be expected that Harrison will see more of a focal role in the offense moving forward, but that doesn’t mean Dortch will become irrelevant. The preseason hype train surrounding Dortch seems to have held true for at least the first week, so throw out a claim for him for some valuable bench WR depth.

5. WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

42.0% Rostered

The lone repeat player on our waiver wire pickups is Rashid Shaheed, who was the beneficiary of a strong passing attack against the Carolina Panthers. Expecting Derek Carr to find the end zone three times every game isn’t realistic, but facing the Panthers definitely helps.

Shaheed’s role in 2024 for the New Orleans Saints seems to be the same as last year, as he is the downfield, vertical threat to help take the top off the defense. Connecting with Carr on a deep touchdown put a nice bow on Shaheed’s first game of the season, and more of that should be expected from the Saints’ WR2.

One of the more household names on this list, Shaheed likely won’t command huge target shares, but his game-breaking ability is exactly what you should be looking to add to your bench.

6. RB Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

4.6% Rostered

All of the offseason chatter surrounding the desire to lessen Travis Etienne’s workload wasn’t just coach-speak, it was exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars want to do this year. By having Tank Bigsby look impressive in his first contest this year will make it tougher to get him off the field, even though Etienne’s RB1 spot is not being threatened.

A costly red-zone fumble from Etienne could have added a second TD to his day, but the fact that Bigsby outrushed Etienne in Sunday’s loss could be a sign of things to come for Doug Pederson’s offense.

7. QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34.0% Rostered

The lone quarterback on our Week 2 waiver wire pickups is Baker Mayfield, who was one of the few QBs who actually put up some decent numbers this week (289 yards, four TDs). Questions about how the offense would look sans Dave Canales look to have been answered, at least for one week.

Mayfield found Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and rookie wideout Jalen McMillan for scores, looking calm in the pocket and just taking what the defense gave him. With matchups against the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons upcoming, Mayfield could find himself as a weekly, high-QB2 for your roster.

8. RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

59.8% Rostered

While easily trailing Kenneth Walker III in touches (22 to 12), Zach Charbonnet has a clear role in the offense for the Seattle Seahawks. Having hauled in a receiving touchdown to round out his day, you could do worse than add Charbonnet as some RB insurance.

Charbonnet was the back that ended the game for Seattle, as Walker was dealing with an abdomen injury in the fourth quarter. While all signs point to Walker being no worse for wear, Charbonnet’s role could increase slightly if Walker isn’t 100 percent.

9. RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20.7% Rostered

The rushing inefficiencies of Rashaad White likely played a part in Tampa Bay drafting Oregon back Bucky Irving in April’s NFL Draft, and in his first game, he showed he belongs. While likely not threatening White for any major part of his job, Irving did lead all TB backs in rushing yards (62) on Sunday.

Irving also earned three targets in the passing game, showing that he can become a regular contributor in both facets of the offense. Expecting 76 total yards every week from Irving isn’t likely, but you definitely can count on him for at least five touches every game.

10. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

0.5% Rostered

Alec Pierce is likely the third or even fourth wide receiver you think of when it comes to the Indianapolis Colts, but Pierce led this group in receiving yards (125). While Anthony Richardson was not heavily utilized in the passing game, Pierce took advantage of his three targets.

Behind Michael Pittman Jr. and the injured Josh Downs in the pecking order, as well as fighting alongside rookie AD Mitchell for playing time, Pierce can be added as a depth piece with some upside.