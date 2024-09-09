Although the Los Angeles Rams lost 26-20 to the Detroit Lions in an overtime Sunday night thriller, their latest news provides a silver lining. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua looks to have avoided a long-term injury after getting carted off the field.

However, Nacua is still going through testing, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua aggravated his summer knee injury Sunday night vs. the Lions and, while he still is going through additional testing, he is expected to be considered week to week, per sources,” Schefter reported.

Nacua hauled in four catches for 35 yards before exiting. The second-year playmaker was visibly upset as he got carted off the field, via MLFootball.

Will this setback derail Los Angeles' campaign?

Puka Nacua's absence highlighted his importance to the Rams

While Los Angeles was still able to move the ball after Nacua left the game, it had to turn to a largely unproven group of receivers outside of fellow star Cooper Kupp. Players like Tyler Johnson, Colby Parkinson, and Demarcus Robinson all pulled in several targets, none of whom are prominent NFL names.

Kupp, who carried the Rams' passing attack, finished with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. While this is great for the 31-year-old's fantasy owners, it's not a good sign if the team has to depend on him for that level of production consistently while Nacua heals. Los Angeles' rushing attack produced just 83 yards on 23 carries (3.6 yards a tote), so it could use more help in that regard.

Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and head coach Sean McVay should be able to weather the storm in the meantime. However, players like Johnson will have to continue being productive for the club to not fall too far behind in the playoff race. The Rams face the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears in the next three weeks.