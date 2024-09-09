The San Francisco 49ers host the New York Jets in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with a calf strain during the preseason and is listed as questionable for Monday's game. McCaffrey's injury is officially listed as a calf and achilles injury and he's been practicing in a limited capacity all week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Here's everything we know about Christian McCaffrey's injury and his playing status vs. the Jets.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Christian McCaffrey injury status vs. Jets

Christian McCaffrey's questionable designation is enough to give fans and fantasy owners alike some worry, but all signs point to the star running back suiting up for the 49ers' season opener. McCaffrey's workload may be limited in some capacity, but he said he hopes to have his regular share of touches when things kick off in San Francisco.

The 49ers and the Jets are matching up in what is one of the most highly-anticipated Week 1 games on this NFL slate. The 49ers are one of the favorites to make it out of the NFC once again, and are trying to finally get over that Super Bowl hump after coming so close so many times in recent years. Optimism is abound about the Jets, who will have Aaron Rodgers back after tearing his achilles in Week 1 last season. The Jets' defense has all the makings of an elite unit as well, so this should be a fascinating clash.

As for McCaffrey, he changes the calculus of the defense whenever he is on the field. Kyle Shanahan has figured out how to unlock and weaponize McCaffrey's versatile skillset as one of the best runners and one of the best receivers in football, and that makes him nearly impossible to stop. Shanahan will line McCaffrey up just about anywhere: at running back, in the slot, or on the outside to create advantages matchups and leverage. Last season, McCaffrey racked up 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns and won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award.

McCaffrey missed just one game last season when he sat out of the 49ers' Week 18 game with the Rams due to rest after the 49ers clinched the No. 1 seed.

When it comes to Christian McCaffrey's injury status against the Jets, all signs point to the San Francisco star being out there for the season opener on Monday night.