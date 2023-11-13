New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr hurt his shoulder against the Minnesota Vikings, but tests indicate that it is fine.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Derek Carr's right shoulder checked out fine, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

In the Saints' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Derek Carr left the game due to a shoulder injury, and was being evaluated for a concussion as well.

With the bye this week, the Saints and Derek Carr will have some time to evaluate and recover from a potential concussion, if he does have one. The good news is that the shoulder seems to not be an issue. The hope for Dennis Allen is that Carr is ready to play after the bye when the Saints play the Atlanta Falcons on the road in a pivotal matchup.

The Saints sit at 5-5 on the season, which is good enough for first place in the NFC South by a slim margin. They are half of a game in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 4-5, and a game ahead of the Falcons, who are 4-6 after a rough loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The standings might look a little bit different when the Saints play the Falcons, but they will still have a chance to make the playoffs by winning the division.

It will be worth monitoring Carr's status throughout the next two weeks. If he is unable to go, then Jameis Winston will play.

Jameis Winston came in against the Vikings, and led the Saints to two touchdowns and two two-point conversions that made the game interesting in the end. Still, the Saints would like to have Carr back by the time they play Atlanta.