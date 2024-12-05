Most fantasy football regular seasons are ending in Week 14 so you need a win. Whether you're trying to clinch a playoff spot or avoid the toilet bowl, this is an important matchup. Earlier this week, we ranked the fantasy quarterbacks for managers and now it's time to make the decisions. Here is our Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterbacks Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are six teams on bye this week and it leaves many great options out of play. Lamar Jackson has the most fantasy football points of any quarterback but he is unavailable this week. The Commanders, Texans, Colts, Patriots, and Broncos all join them on bye. If you have any of those quarterbacks, here are some solid options for you. Also, Trevor Lawrence was placed on injured reserve, ending a disappointing season for the Jaguars QB. It will be Drew Lock over Tommy DeVito for the Giants and Aaron Rodgers remains the starter for the Jets.

With all of those quarterback decisions going down on the field, it's time to make yours in the fantasy world. Let's look at the Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterbacks Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 14 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami (vs New York Jets)

Even though the Dolphins were smoked in the cold against the Packers last week, Tua Tagovailoa had a great game. Fantasy football managers should rely on him down the stretch despite their slight playoff chances. The Jets have cratered on defense since firing Robert Saleh and this should be a cupcake win for Miami. Expect big numbers from Tagovailoa on Sunday.

Caleb Williams, Chicago (@ San Francisco)

Caleb Williams has improved since Thomas Brown took over as the offensive coordinator and now, he is the interim head coach. The 49ers are dealing with a cavalcade of injuries, especially on defense. While the Niners have stars on the defense, a lot of them are hurt and the others are not playing well. Williams can help you get a fantasy football win with your quarterback on bye in the regular-season finale.

Will Levis, Tennessee (vs Jacksonville)

Will Levis has not been a fantasy football option for much of the season but should be considered in Week 14. The Jaguars are having a miserable season and the Titans have gotten better as the season rolls on. While they are not world-beaters by any stretch of the imagination, he could scrape together enough points to get you the win. This is not a permanent solution but a temporary fix for your team.

Start ‘Em: Jameis Winston, CLE (@ PIT), Russell Wilson, PIT (v CLE), Baker Mayfield, TB (v LVR)

Week 14 quarterback sit 'em

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta (@ Minnesota)

Kirk Cousins had his worst game of the season against the Chargers last week. His four interceptions tanked his fantasy football score and the Falcons' chance of winning. Now, he enters a revenge game of sorts against the Vikings on a cold streak. He has not moved in the pocket at all, can't find his best receivers, and hasn't thrown many touchdowns. Don't expect anything different against Brian Flores' defense.

Drew Lock, New York Giants (vs New Orleans)

The Giants announced that Drew Lock would start in their Week 14 game over Tommy DeVito. Lock's performance against the Cowboys was much better than DeVito's against the Buccaneers. The Saints' defense has not been great this year but they should dominate Lock and tank his fantasy football score.

Bryce Young, Carolina (@ Philadelphia)

There is no denying that Bryce Young has improved in recent weeks. The former first-overall pick was declared a bust after a miserable start to the season but things have gotten better. Even after a solid game again last week, don't start him in fantasy football this week. The Eagles have the best defense he has faced and it could be the end of his solid run.

Sit ‘Em: Cooper Rush, DAL (v CIN), Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ MIA), Mac Jones, JAX (@ TEN)