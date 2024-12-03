For most managers, Week 14 is the final regular season fantasy football matchup. You may need a win to clinch a playoff berth. You may need a win to secure a bye, stay out of the toilet bowl, or whatever the case may be. Regardless, we've been helping you at quarterback all year long so you know we've got you covered for the regular season finale. We've got the Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings ready to go.

Once again, there are six teams on bye in Week 14. This takes out our number one fantasy football quarterback, Lamar Jackson. A garbage-time touchdown secured another 20-point performance and kept him in the top spot for season-long scoring. If you have Jackson and need a win, it's a big waiver wire Tuesday for you. CJ Stroud's Texans, Jayden Daniels' Commanders, Anthony Richardson's Colts, Drake Maye's Patriots, and Bo Nix's Broncos are also unavailable.

The Giants quarterback situation should be monitored as it could be Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock. We also do not know the latest on Trevor Lawrence. Other than that, no injuries to note.

With all of those things considered, it's time for the list. Here are the Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14

As mentioned in the intro, the Ravens are on bye which means there is a new number one on our list. Josh Allen is the top fantasy football quarterback for Week 14 as he marches toward his first MVP award. He is the only player to record a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play this season, which makes him even more of a fantasy star. Lock Allen into your lineups and hope for the best in the playoffs.

Usually, rushing ability makes a great fantasy football quarterback. Joe Burrow defies that stereotype as he continues to throw Cincinnati into games. He racked up 300 yards and three touchdowns but had three turnovers that hampered his fantasy output. Burrow should do something similar against a poor Cowboys defense on Monday night.

Back to a running quarterback, Jalen Hurts takes advantage of the tush push to pile on fantasy football points. He did it again against the Ravens, scoring his 12th rushing touchdown of the season. Even in a game where the Eagles offense got off to a slow start, he had nearly 20 points and could do the same against the Panthers.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 14

Just a few games into his second season, Bryce Young was declared a bust. He was benched for Andy Dalton and beyond an afterthought in fantasy football circles. After four solid games in a row, Young can be considered a solid secondary option for your fantasy team. The Panthers have a tough matchup against the Eagles but Young has shown he can shine against good defenses.

The Bengals defense has been brutal all season and there's no reason to believe that will change in Week 14. They head to Arlington to play the Cowboys in a Monday Night Football matchup that could be high-scoring. That means Cooper Rush will be flinging it around the field and racking up fantasy football points for your team. With so many guys unavailable, Rush is a worthy pickup this week.

On Monday, the Giants placed nose tackle Dexter Lawrence on season-ending injured reserve. Lawrence has been their best defensive player for years and would have caused havoc for a beaten-up Saints team. Instead, Derek Carr should rack up fantasy football points in this road game. Even without Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, expect big passing plays from the Saints on Sunday.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 14

Brock Purdy and the 49ers were exposed on Sunday night, losing again and putting their playoff chances in the basement. As if the loss wasn't bad enough, they lost Christian McCaffrey potentially for the season. Jordan Mason was also placed on injured reserve, continuing the brutal season for the Niners. Keep Brock Purdy on your fantasy football bench and pick someone else to ride into the playoffs with.

Whether it is Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones playing quarterback for the Jaguars, they should not be in your fantasy football lineup. Their comeback on Sunday was more a product of Houston's defense than Jones' play and that will be difficult to replicate against Tennessee. The Jaguars are not a good team so do not fall for their fourth quarter heroics.

Aidan O'Connell deserves some props for his 300-yard performance against the Chiefs on Friday. He could not convert on many of those drives which led to the loss for Vegas. He could have forced overtime and pulled off the improbable victory if he had not fumbled that snap. The Raiders will go back to struggling against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Will Levis, TEN (v JAX)

23. Cooper Rush, DAL (v CIN)

22. Tommy DeVito, NYG (@ NO)

21. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ MIA)

20. Bryce Young, CAR (@ PHI)

19. Derek Carr, NO (v NYG)

18. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ MIN)

17. Jameis Winston, CLE (@ PIT)

16. Brock Purdy, SF (v CHI)

15. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ SF)

14. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v NYJ)

13. Geno Smith, SEA (@ ARI)

12. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v BUF)

11. Russell Wilson, PIT (v CLE)

10. Sam Darnold, MIN (v ATL)

9. Jordan Love, GB (@ DET)

8. Jared Goff, DET (v GB)

7. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v LAC)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ KC)

5. Baker Mayfield, TB (v LV)

4. Kyler Murray, ARI (v SEA)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v CAR)

2. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ DAL)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (@ LAR)