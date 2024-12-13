The fantasy football playoffs are here and every decision is going to impact your final standing. Whether you are looking to win a championship or avoid the toilet bowl, the running back decisions are important. We ranked the fantasy running backs for you earlier this week but now it is decision time. Check out the Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no byes this week and none for the remainder of the season. The only notable running back injuries reside in San Francisco, where Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are both out. Isaac Guerendo is expected to play on Thursday night despite suffering an injury last week. Breece Hall is questionable but trending toward not playing, Jonathon Brooks is out for the year, and Kenneth Walker is on track to return.

With all of that considered, it's time to lock in the lineup. Here is the Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 15 fantasy football running back start 'em

Rico Dowdle, Dallas (@ Carolina)

The Cowboys have found a running game with Rico Dowdle. After two solid games in a row, you have to lock him into your fantasy football lineup for the playoffs. The Panthers have gotten much better in recent weeks but their defense is still poor. Expect Dowdle to have a solid game in Week 15 and help your fantasy team through the playoffs.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee, (@ Cincinnati)

All season, we have been saying that Tony Pollard is an underrated fantasy football running back. He is in the top 20 of PPR scoring but only starting in 70% of ESPN leagues. The Bengals allowed that great game to Dowdle last week and have been poor all season. You should lock Pollard into your fantasy lineup for the rest of the season and ride him through the playoffs as your RB2.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina (v Dallas)

The Cowboys defense has been brutal all season and Brooks is out for the entire season. That means Chuba Hubbard will get the lion's share of the carries in this game and succeed. He has been great this season and that should continue in Week 15. While the Panthers have not gotten many wins, their offense has improved and that should benefit Hubbard's fantasy football scores.

Start ‘Em: Breece Hall, NYJ (@ JAX), Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ ARI), Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG (v BAL)

Week 15 running back sit 'em

Nick Chubb, Cleveland (v Kansas City)

Nick Chubb has looked a step slow since coming back from his ACL injury. The Chiefs have a solid defense but they have struggled in recent weeks. That does not mean that you should lock the Browns back into your lineup in fantasy football. Jerome Ford has been the most dynamic back on the team and he should be starting in more lineups than Chubb.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas (v Atlanta)

Alexander Mattison is trending toward playing for the Raiders this week but he should not play for your fantasy football team. The former Viking has been solid when he has played but managers should wait to see the carry total before playing him. Sincere McCormick has been solid in relief and could remain the top back for this matchup.

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers, (v Tampa Bay)

Since JK Dobbins went out with a knee injury, we've been telling you to avoid Gus Edwards in fantasy football. He had another brutal week last week and could struggle against the Buccaneers. While the Chargers are strong on offense, they don't have a running game right now and that should not change.

Sit ‘Em, Tyler Algeier, ATL (@ LV), Devin Singletary, NYG (v BAL), Ameer Abdullah, LV (v ATL)