When Christian McCaffrey went down with a leg injury in Week 13, it looked like the latest piece of bad news for the San Francisco 49ers.

With the season winding down and the playoffs becoming less and less of a possibility with each subsequent loss, McCaffrey – plus Jordan Mason – leaving the game with injuries effectively wrote the L in pen instead of pencil, with the subsequent designation of a PCL injury sending the All-Pro rusher to season-ending IR.

Taking to social media to address the situation head-on, McCaffrey delivered a bittersweet statement to his fans on Instagram, declaring his love of football before declaring that he will be moving forward as a running back and a 49er once fully healthy.

“Football is the greatest game on the planet to me. I love that you can find out exactly who you are without ever saying a word. It lifts you up and breaks you down and it can happen fast. It’s humbling in the best ways,” McCaffrey wrote.

“You can do everything right and still fail. Thats life and that’s football. It’s a constant test of wills and those who just keep going tend to reap the benefits of their perseverance. This wasn’t my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours. You can feel sorry for yourself and listen to the birds, or you can hold the line. I’m grateful for the support of everyone in my corner and promise I’ll work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this. I love my teammates, I love the 9ers, and I love football. God doesn’t miss. Onward.”

After looking like a certified weapon for the 49ers over the past few years, his extensive workload has seemingly caught up with him in San Francisco, with McCaffrey logging just 167 snaps for the 49ers over four games. Considering the lengths he went through to return to the field earlier this year, the 49ers have to wonder what McCaffrey looks like moving forward, including breaking with tradition and actually using a running back platoon rounded out by Mason and Isaac Guerendo.