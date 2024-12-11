The fantasy football playoffs are here and it is crunch time. You have to get your running back decisions right to win a championship and you have come to the right place. We've been helping fantasy managers with running backs all season long and we are not stopping in the playoffs. We've got the Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings ready to roll.

There are no byes this week and no byes for the remainder of the season. No need to worry about losing a big player for that reason in your postseason push. But injuries continue to pop up for big-time fantasy football running backs. That includes Isaac Guerendo, marking another injury for the 49ers. Alexander Mattison has not played since Week 11, Breece Hall missed last week's game, as did Kenneth Walker III. Monitor those injuries as game time approaches.

With all of those things considered, we've got the list ready. Let's look at the Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 15

Derrick Henry returns from his bye week to continue his reign as our top fantasy football running back. Lamar Jackson lost his top spot in our quarterback rankings but Saquon Barkley hasn't snagged it from Henry yet. That is partly because of this week's matchup, which has Henry up against a depleted Giants defense. Fantasy managers should expect another big game from Henry this week.

The Eagles' passing game has been in the headlines this week because their running game has been spectacular. Saquon Barkley added 124 yards this season total, putting Eric Dickerson's single-season record in sight. The issue for fantasy football managers is he did not score a touchdown. Now, he faces a tough Steelers defense in Week 15. Barkley will still have a great game but his ceiling is not as high as Henry's.

Bijan Robinson remains at number three as he puts up a very consistent season. He is not in the MVP conversation like the top two guys but he could be your league winner. Robinson has no games under ten points this season which is huge for the playoffs, as you have to eliminate bust potential. The Raiders defense should be no problem for Robinson, especially as Kirk Cousins continues to struggle at quarterback.

Sleeper running backs for Week 15

Rico Dowdle has turned his season around in recent weeks and become the Cowboys' number one running back. The Panthers have turned a corner and are favored in this game. But their run defense has not been great this season and Dowdle should succeed in this game. After he gashed the Bengals defense on Monday night, Dowdle should do the same in Sunday's game.

We've been telling you for weeks that Tony Pollard is a great fantasy football running back. He proved that against the Jaguars with another 15-point PPR performance. He is in the top 20 in PPR scoring but is starting in only 72% of ESPN leagues. With his numbers against a brutal Bengals defense, he should be starting in every league. Pollard is not on top of mind after leaving the Cowboys but should be this season.

Jonathon Brooks was not getting much run with the Panthers in his return from an ACL injury. But his rookie year got much worse in Week 14 when he tore the same ACL again. While his absence does not impact his fantasy football outlook, it does mean that Chuba Hubbard is back to being the lone back for Carolina. If he was not locked into your lineup already, you should have no hesitation in putting Hubbard in against the Cowboys.

Bust running backs for Week 15

Nick Chubb had another poor fantasy football performance in the Cleveland Browns loss last week. Between his continuing ACL recovery and Jameis Winston's gunslinger mentality, Chubb won't get much run this week. Every game the Chiefs play is a one-possession game and this one should be no different. Jerome Ford should get the carries in that situation instead of Chubb, who has struggled this season.

Gus Edwards has been the lead back for the Chargers with JK Dobbins out and it has not worked out well so far. He has not cracked 10 PPR fantasy football points at all this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a strong run defense and should bottle up Edwards in this matchup. Managers can find a better option than the Chargers backup for a playoff run.

Guerendo's injury has managers scrambling again ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Patrick Taylor would be the lead back if Guerendo could not go. We have not seen much of Taylor this season so do not stake your fantasy football season in his production. Stay away from the 49ers on a short week in Week 15.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ MIN)

23. (23) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v DAL)

22. (21) Rico Dowdle, DAL (@ CAR)

21. (22) James Connor, ARI (v NE)

20. (20) Isiah Pacheco, KC (@ CLE)

19. (19) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ DEN)

18. (17) Tony Pollard, TEN (v CIN)

17. (18) Bucky Irving, TB (@ LAC)

16. (16) Chase Brown, CIN (@ TEN)

15. (12) Najee Harris, PIT (@ PHI)

14. (14) David Montgomery, DET (v BUF)

13. (15) Aaron Jones, MIN (v CHI)

12. (13) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ HOU)

11. (11) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v GB)

10. (10) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ JAX)

9. (9) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v BUF)

8. (8) Joe Mixon, HOU (v MIA)

7. (6) Josh Jacobs, GB (@ SEA)

6. (5) Alvin Kamara, NO (v WSH)

5. (7) James Cook, BUF (@ DET)

4. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ SF)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ LV)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v PIT)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ NYG)