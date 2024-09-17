Injuries have started to pile up early in the NFL season, especially at the running back position. Whether you have Isiah Pacheco, Christian McCaffery, or Joe Mixon on your fantasy team, you might be looking for a new pickup. With Week 3 approaching, here are the running backs you should start and sit in fantasy football.

There are players with massive question marks who are likely available on your waiver wire. Chiefs backups Carson Steele and Samaji Perine will be heavily sought after but you should wait until picking them up. With Kareem Hunt re-joining the Chiefs, no one knows which player Andy Reid and company will lean on.

Defense rankings and running back carry totals are starting to take shape. With your Week 3 fantasy football matchups starting soon, here is who you should sit and start at running back.

Fantasy football running backs to start in Week 3

Rhomandre Stevenson, NE (@ NYJ)

While the Jets did win their game on Sunday, their rush defense was still poor. With CJ Mosely on the mend, Rhomandre Steveson should tear up their defense on Thursday night. Stevenson has been the saving grace for the Patriots offense and a fantasy football star so far. Expect that to continue on a short week on Thursday night.

Jordan Mason, SF (@ LAR)

Jordan Mason was a key to San Francisco's Week 1 victory and scored another touchdown in Week 2 despite their loss. Mason should stay in your starting lineup because of McCaffery's murky injury diagnosis. An injury that he almost played through two weeks ago placed him on injured reserve before Week 2. Mason will be the bell cow and should remain in your fantasy lineup.

Alexander Mattison, LV (v CAR)

The Raiders pulled off a surprising victory over the Ravens and now get a comfortable matchup against the Andy Dalton-led Panthers in Week 3. JK Dobbins gashed the Panthers for 130 yards last week and Mattison can follow suit at home. Expect the Raiders to lean on the run game to beat Carolina on Sunday.

Running backs to sit in Week 3

JK Dobbins, LAC (@ PIT)

JK Dobbins has bounced back from his injuries with two 130-yard performances to start his Chargers career. While he has been a great fantasy football back, don't expect that to continue in Week 3. The Steelers held the Broncos running backs to 39 yards on 15 carries in their Week 2 victory. It is risky to play Dobbins against such a stout defense this week.

Braelon Allen, NYJ (v NE)

You may be tempted to grab Braelon Allen off the waiver wire and drop him in your fantasy lineup after his two-touchdown game in Week 2. While you should grab him, hold off on putting him in the lineup. We do not know how the youngest player in the league will respond to a short week, primetime, rivalry game like the one the Jets have on Thursday. The lane for Allen is later in the season.

Tyler Allgeier, ATL (v KC)

After the Arthur Smith experience, fantasy managers believed that Tyler Allgeier would continue to get carries for the Falcons. He has grabbed carries, racking up 53 yards on nine carries in Week 2, but won't be a red zone threat. With the Chiefs coming to town, the Falcons will likely be playing from behind and passing a lot on Sunday night. Don't expect Algier to find paydirt and consider leaving him on your bench in Week 3.