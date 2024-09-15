Things haven’t gone well for the New York Jets’ defense this season. They lost cornerback D.J. Reed for the game against the Titans, and they still haven’t been able to reel in defensive end Hassan Reddick. And then in Sunday’s game, the Jets' defense took another hit after C.J. Mosely left the game with a foot injury, according to a New York Jets post on X.

The Jets lost one of their captains when Mosley left the game in the second quarter. Mosely is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Mosely received a tag as questionable to return.

Jets' standout LB C.J. Mosely forced off field with injury

Mosley was carted off during the second quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Suffering the injury during a play in which the Jets yielded a 15-yard run and then were penalized for a horse-collar penalty, Mosley walked off the field and to the sideline before getting onto a golf cart and being taken to the locker room.

The 32-year-old Mosely had been a fixture in the Jets’ lineup, appearing in 51 of the last 52 games. The Baltimore Ravens selected Mosely in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He starred for the Ravens until moving over to the Jets in 2019. However, he only appeared in two games for the Jets in that first season.

Mosley recorded 496 total tackles and 3.5 sacks across his first three seasons in New York. This year he totaled nine tackles in the season-opening contest.

Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh said Mosely hasn’t gotten the acclaim he deserves in his career, according to be nbcsports.com.

“He’s severely, grossly overlooked,” Saleh said. “He’s every bit in the conversation as good as anybody. As good as anyone.”