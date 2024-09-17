With running back Christian McCaffrey already sidelined for the next three games, the San Francisco 49ers will also be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel for the next few weeks. Coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Samuel sustained an injury in the last minutes of Sunday's 23-17 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings and is expected to miss “a couple of weeks.”

Samuel’s injury comes just after the 49ers placed All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve with a sore calf and Achilles tendinitis. With both Samuel and McCaffrey sidelined, San Francisco loses two of its top three performers from last season in touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

Kyle Shanahan confirming Deebo Samuel's injury

Shanahan stated that Samuel sustained the injury with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

“He told me he thinks he did it when he caught, I think it was the third to last play,” the 49ers head coach said. “They had a blitz down in the red zone. He caught the hot route breaking in. He says he thinks he did it on that play.”|

With 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy completed a short pass to Samuel for a 2-yard gain. Samuel, wincing in pain, limped off the field, favoring his right leg, as seen in the replays before the two-minute warning.

After missing one snap, Samuel returned to the game and caught a deflected backward pass, which resulted in a 9-yard loss on San Francisco's final offensive play before the field goal attempt. He ended the game with eight catches for 110 yards and two carries for -10 yards.

“When you lose real good players, it's always tough.But it happens all over the league and it's a huge part of this league and a huge part of this game. We’ve got to deal with it,” Shanahan said while addressing the media.

Samuel has had a good season so far for the 49ers

Samuel has been San Francisco's top receiving target this season. With Brandon Aiyuk still regaining his form after missing all of training camp due to a contract dispute, Samuel leads the team with 13 receptions for 164 yards.

The 49ers star wide receiver has also served as the team’s No. 2 running back in McCaffrey’s absence, scoring a touchdown in the season opener against the New York Jets.

Samuel’s latest injury adds to a history of frustrating, short-term setbacks. Since he entered the NFL in 2019, Samuel has struggled to finish a full season, sidelined by injuries to his groin, foot, hamstring, ankle, knee, and shoulder.

San Francisco’s current wide receiver corps features Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Jacob Cowing, Chris Conley, and Ronnie Bell to cover for Samuel's absence.

The 49ers also have an open roster spot due to McCaffrey’s placement on IR. Shanahan, however, remains unsure whether he’ll use that spot to bring in another receiver or running back.

San Francisco has three healthy running backs: rookie Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., and Jordan Mason. Guerendo has had one carry for no yards, while Taylor has only played on special teams.

Deebo Samuel had been showing promise after a strong training camp, and Kyle Shanahan noted he was pleased with his performance in the two games before the injury.