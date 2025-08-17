On Sunday, reports surfaced from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that the Cincinnati Bengals were opening up discussions on trading star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals and Hendrickson's camp have been involved in a saga all offseason regarding a potential star pass rusher, who was the only thing keeping the Cincinnati defense from being truly awful last season.

Now, more information is coming to light on what the Bengals could be seeking in return for Hendrickson's services.

“The Bengals have been actively engaged in trade discussions surrounding Trey Hendrickson for weeks, sources tell me and (Paul Dehner Jr.),” reported Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “According to teams that have reached out, Cincinnati isn’t only seeking draft capital in return; they’re also targeting defensive players in a potential deal.”

A big decision for the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime.
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would certainly make sense that in order for the Bengals to be willing to part ways with Hendrickson, they would want some players who are able to contribute right away in return.

Article Continues Below

The Bengals' defense was the main thing keeping them from reaching the playoffs last year despite a career year from quarterback Joe Burrow, and that was with Hendrickson in the lineup setting records as a pass rusher.

If Hendrickson were to leave and the Bengals didn't get something substantial in return, their defense could bottom out and become potentially one of the, if not the worst units in the entire NFL.

As things stand now, there are no reports of the Bengals being particularly close with any one team on a Hendrickson trade, and it's possible that these latest reports are simply a ploy from the team to heat things up on Hendrickson's side of the contract dispute.

However, it's certainly been a long fall from grace for a Bengals team that looked like a potential decade-long contender beginning with their Super Bowl appearance three years ago.

In any case, the Bengals are slated to open up their 2025 season on the road against the divisional rival Cleveland Browns on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

